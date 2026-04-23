Melcor announces election of directors

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held today. A total of 23,164,739 shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 77.07% of the outstanding shares as of the record date. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Douglas Goss 22,116,655 96.07% 905,557 3.93% Andrew Melton 22,102,555 96.01% 919,657 3.99% Kathleen Melton 22,092,705 95.96% 929,507 4.04% Timothy Melton 22,104,555 96.01% 917,657 3.99% Bruce Pennock 22,125,955 96.11% 896,257 3.89% Janet Riopel 22,113,455 96.05% 908,757 3.95% Catherine Roozen 22,085,855 95.93% 936,357 4.07% Ralph Young 22,097,455 95.98% 924,757 4.02%

About Melcor Developments Ltd.

Melcor is a diversified real estate development and asset management company with a rich heritage of innovation in real estate since 1923. While the specifics of our business have changed over the years to reflect the times, real estate is fundamental to who we are.

Through integrated operating divisions, Melcor manages the full life cycle of real estate development: acquiring raw land, community planning, construction and development, and managing revenue-producing office, retail and residential assets. Melcor develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses.

Melcor is committed to building communities that enrich quality of life.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

780-945-4795

ir@melcor.ca