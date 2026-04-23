Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Ardent Health, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE: ARDT) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Ardent Health caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that: (1) Ardent Health did not primarily rely on “detailed reviews of historical collections” in determining collectability of accounts receivable nor did “management determine[] [when an] account is uncollectible”; (2) the Company’s accounts receivable framework “utilized a 180-day cliff at which time an account became fully reserved,” allowed Ardent Health to report higher amounts of accounts receivable and delay recognizing losses on uncollectable accounts; and (3) Ardent Health did not even maintain professional malpractice liability insurance in amounts “sufficient to cover claims arising out of [its] operations[.]”

If you currently own ARDT and purchased prior to July 18, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814