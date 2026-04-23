LKQ ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating LKQ Corporation on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In LKQ To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you are a long-term stockholder in LKQ and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against LKQ on April 22, 2026 with a Class Period from February 27, 2023 to July 23, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of LKQ have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.





Details:

The complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements about the success and strategic benefits of LKQ's approximately $2.1 billion acquisition of Uni-Select, including its U.S. subsidiary FinishMaster, while concealing that FinishMaster was losing major customers and market share from the time the acquisition was announced. As the truth about deteriorating performance in LKQ's North American segment emerged through a series of disclosures between April 2024 and July 2025, LKQ's stock price suffered cumulative declines totaling over $24 per share, causing significant losses for investors.





Next Steps:

If you are a long-term stockholder of LKQ, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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