Innovative Scientific Solutions Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of all individuals whose personal and confidential information was compromised in the data breach involving Innovative Scientific Solutions. To join the class action lawsuit, visit our site HERE.

Recently, Innovative Scientific Solutions, LLC (“Innovative Scientific Solutions”) became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network that indicated a data breach. A subsequent forensic investigation determined that cybercriminals infiltrated the inadequately secured network and gained access to its files. The investigation further found that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals potentially accessed and acquired files containing the sensitive personal information of thousands of individuals.

The information exposed in the data breach included, but is not limited to:

Names

Social Security numbers

Driver’s license numbers

Financial account information

Credit/debit card information

Medical treatment information

Health insurance information





If you received notice of the Innovative Scientific Solutions data breach or if your personal information was compromised in the breach, please visit our site HERE. Murphy Law Firm is evaluating legal options, including a potential class action lawsuit, to seek compensation on behalf of individuals impacted by the Innovative Scientific Solutions data breach.

As a result of the data breach, these individuals’ personal and highly sensitive information may now be in the hands of cybercriminals who can post the data on the dark web or exploit it to commit identity theft and fraud.

To join a class action lawsuit, click HERE

Murphy Law Firm specializes in data breach class actions, consumer class actions, and federal securities class actions. The firm has extensive experience in securing highly favorable recoveries for its clients.

Contact:

Murphy Law Firm

abm@murphylegalfirm.com