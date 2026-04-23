Nori Featured in Google Play Story Just 2 Months After Launch: AI Family Butler Redefines Household Collaboration Efficiency

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nori, a tech company specializing in AI-powered household ecosystems, today announced its flagship product Nori Family AI has been selected for Google Play's global editorial Play Story "A career coach's top 5 AI power-ups" only two months after its official launch on the Google Play Store in February 2026. Recognized for its deep innovation in the Family Organization category, Nori is one of the very few startup products to receive an in-depth interview and featured placement alongside established industry leaders including Tick Tick, Otter AI, Adobe, and Gemini on Google Play's official Play Story section.

As an AI collaboration tool built specifically for household scenarios, Nori Family AI addresses core pain points of low household management efficiency, scattered information silos, and high coordination costs. Powered by multimodal interaction and scenario-based intelligent orchestration technologies, the solution helps household organizers reduce routine task management time by an average of 80%, freeing families from the burden of tedious daily chores.

Brand Background: Technology Innovation Rooted in Real User Pain Points

Nori's core team brings extensive cross-domain experience in productivity tool design, AI interaction design, and consumer-facing digital product development. Design Lead Lanaya previously led end-to-end design of Zoom Docs' document and AI projects from ideation to launch, and the cross-scenario AI interaction framework she developed became the unified standard for Zoom UED's tool-based AI product guidelines. The team also includes visual designers who led emotional design for Baidu's Tiantian AI robot, as well as senior design experts who have led development of multiple apps with over 10 million users and received multiple Google official recommendations.

The company's founding mission originated from real observations of household management burdens: Many team members' mothers are primary caregivers who bear the majority of household responsibilities, spending an average of 30 minutes daily switching between multiple tools to manage family affairs. Surveys of thousands of households show:

80% of families spend at least 2 hours per week coordinating schedules, tasks, meals, and shopping

56% of families spend 2-4 hours weekly on household management

25% of families spend 5-7 hours weekly on these tasks



Existing household management apps generally suffer from complex interactions, high onboarding thresholds, and poor collaboration experiences. The top reason users abandon these tools is not lack of features, but coordination failures, high maintenance costs, and time-consuming data entry requirements.

This led the Nori team to its core product vision: Use AI to lower operation barriers instead of forcing users to adapt to complex graphical interfaces, building an intelligent butler that truly understands family needs and enables seamless collaboration.

Core Product Advantages: Redefining the Household Management Experience

Nori Family AI is built around real household usage scenarios, with multiple differentiated features that fundamentally reduce household management costs.

Multimodal Input Lowers Entry Barriers, Integrates Seamlessly into Daily Life

Voice, text, and image recognition serve as core interaction entry points, allowing users to complete information entry quickly without learning complex operations:

Voice Input: A single voice command such as "Schedule Anna's piano lessons every Thursday at 5 PM" automatically generates recurring calendar events, enabling fast operation even when users' hands are occupied in the kitchen or while driving.









Image Recognition: Photos of school notices or event flyers are automatically scanned to extract time and location details for calendar event creation; photos of finished dishes automatically generate complete recipes including ingredients and preparation steps.









Email/Link Forwarding: Forwarding recipe links or event posters automatically generates corresponding shopping lists and schedules, aggregating information from multiple sources into one unified system.









Scenario-Based Intelligent Orchestration for Automated Information Flow

Breaking the functional silos of traditional tools, Nori connects modules according to real life workflows to enable automatic information flow: For example, when a user requests "Plan a week of gluten-free dinners", Nori not only generates recipes and updates the weekly meal plan, but also automatically adds missing ingredients to the shared shopping list, with direct links to e-commerce platforms for one-click ordering to avoid missed purchases.





Family Memory Bank Creates a Customized Household Assistant

Users can store family-specific information in natural language, including dietary preferences, allergy histories, common addresses, Wi-Fi passwords and other details, creating a dedicated intelligent memory bank for each household that is accessible on demand without manual sorting or searching.

Multiple Safeguards Improve Usage Trust and Security

Active Clarification Mechanism: When the AI encounters ambiguous user instructions, it actively asks for confirmation before executing operations, retaining the user's final control over all actions.





Phone Call Reminder Feature: Critical schedules support phone call notifications, avoiding missed important events caused by silent phones or overlooked push notifications, solving the pain point of broken information flow between family members.









Emotional Design Delivers Warm Household Experience

Nori's cat-shaped IP is inspired by Batman's butler Alfred, positioned as a professional, reliable, and thoughtful family partner. Combined with life-centric color schemes and illustration design, the interface provides emotional encouragement for task assignment and completion, making household management a warm rather than cold experience.









Launch Performance: Market Validation in Just Two Months

Since its official launch, Nori Family AI has received strong market recognition in only two months:

Total downloads exceed 200,000, with a 4.8/5 rating on the Google Play Store

Named to Google Play's official Editor's Choice Feature Story , the only startup product selected in the family AI category





Extensive user feedback identifies Nori as "the first family AI product that actually delivers value", with many users noting it has changed their perception of AI practicality.



Future Roadmap: Building a Full-Scenario Smart Household Ecosystem

In the next phase, Nori will evolve from a passive response assistant to a proactive super family butler that senses, thinks, and provides recommendations in advance, leveraging long-term accumulation of household user behavior and preference data to plan required tasks before users request them. Additionally, Nori will launch the Nori Family Hub smart home hardware product in June 2026, solving limitations such as inability to wake the app when the phone screen is off and limited household environment sensing capabilities, delivering a smoother full-scenario user experience.

Going forward, Nori will also gradually integrate offline service links to realize a complete closed loop from task planning to actual execution, truly becoming an indispensable intelligent partner for every family.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Luna Young

Email: lunayoung@domusnext.ai

Official Website: https://heynori.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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