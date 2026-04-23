Key Tronic Corporation Announces Third Quarter Reporting Date

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), announced today that it plans to report its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 after market close on May 5, 2026.

Key Tronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) on May 5, 2026. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations” or by calling 800-330-6710 or +1-213-279-1505 (Access Code: 8278065). A replay will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations”.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Key Tronic visit: www.keytronic.com.

CONTACTS: Anthony G. Voorhees Michael Newman Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Key Tronic Corporation StreetConnect (509) 927-5345 (206) 729-3625



