Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Marqeta, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Marqeta caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that: (1) Marqeta understated the regulatory challenges affecting its business outlook; (2) as a result, Marqeta would have to cut its guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024; and (3) as a result, public statements were materially false and/or misleading at relevant times.

If you currently own MQ and purchased prior to February 28, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814