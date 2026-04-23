Imperial Reports Production Update for Red Chris Mine 2026 First Quarter

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (“Imperial”) (TSX:III) reports copper and gold production for the first quarter 2026 from Red Chris mine. Red Chris metal production (100%) for the first quarter of 2026 was 18.982 million pounds copper and 20,108 ounces gold. Both copper and gold production were down compared with the first quarter of 2025, with copper production down 18% and gold production down 7%. Imperial’s 30% share of Red Chris mine production was 5.695 million pounds copper and 6,032 ounces gold.

Red Chris Mine Production (100%) Three Months Ended March 31 2026 2025 Ore milled - tonnes 1,950,343 2,049,475 Ore milled per calendar day - tonnes 21,432 22,772 Grade % - copper 0.52 0.62 Grade g/t - gold 0.49 0.54 Recovery % - copper 85.4 82.6 Recovery % - gold 64.9 60.5 Copper - million pounds 18.982 23.126 Gold - ounces 20,108 21,663

Red Chris metal production (100%) for the first quarter of 2026 was 18.982 million pounds copper and 20,108 ounces gold, compared to 23.126 million pounds copper and 21,663 ounces gold produced during the same quarter of 2025. The decrease in copper production was a result of a 16% decrease in copper grade (0.52% versus 0.62%) with higher recovery and lower throughput. The decrease in gold production was a result of lower gold grade in the mill feed (0.49 g/t gold versus 0.54 g/t gold) and lower throughput, offset by better gold recovery (64.9% versus 60.5%) compared to the same quarter last year.

Both copper and gold production were however in line with the budgeted 2026 production, and the guidance for 2026 Red Chris production (100%) remains 60 - 66 million pounds of copper and 47,500 – 52,500 ounces of gold.

Steve Robertson, P. Geo., Imperial’s Vice President Corporate Development, has reviewed the above disclosures contained in this news release and is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia.

Company Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959

Steve Robertson | Vice President Corporate Development | 604.669.8959

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release are not statements of historical fact and are “forward-looking” statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Imperial management’s expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Imperial’s copper and gold guidance for the Red Chris mine; and other risks outlined in statements made by Imperial from time to time in the filings made by Imperial with securities regulators. Imperial disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "outlook", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Imperial to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, Imperial has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on information currently available to Imperial as well as Imperial’s current beliefs and assumptions. These factors and assumptions and beliefs and assumptions include, the risk factors detailed from time to time in Imperial’s interim and annual financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Imperial has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, imperialmetals.com events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, many of which are beyond Imperial’s ability to control or predict. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and all forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements.