AMP Statement on Jones Act Waiver Extension

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Maritime Partnership (AMP), the voice of the domestic maritime industry, issued the following statement on the Trump Administration’s move to extend its waiver of the Jones Act another 90 days.

“This extension of an already historically long and ineffective Jones Act waiver is not only an affront to hundreds of thousands of hardworking Americans who put this country first every single day, it sabotages President Trump’s agenda to restore American maritime dominance,” said Jennifer Carpenter, President of the American Maritime Partnership. “Waiving the Jones Act exports American jobs to foreign carriers, allows them to skirt U.S. laws, and exposes the nation to national security threats by opening our maritime borders.”

Waiving domestic shipping laws cannot change the price of crude oil on world markets — the primary driver of what Americans pay at the pump. The Jones Act's estimated impact is just one-tenth of a cent per gallon — a negligible share compared to taxes and refining costs.

Jones Act vessels move petroleum products between U.S. ports, providing a reliable, American-controlled supply route that is insulated from foreign chokepoints. The U.S.-flagged fleet includes more than 45,000 container ships, freighters, tankers, articulated tug barges, offshore supply vessels, dredges, tugboats and barges. Over 100 of these vessels are American tankers and articulated tug-barges used to deliver fuel to Americans all across the country at stable, reliable rates.

The American Maritime Partnership (AMP) is the voice of the U.S. domestic maritime industry. More than 45,000 American vessels built in American shipyards, crewed by American mariners, and owned by American companies, operate in our waters 24-hours a day, seven days a week. This commerce sustains nearly 650,000 American jobs, $41.6 billion in labor compensation, and more than $154.8 billion in annual economic output. Learn more by visiting www.americanmaritimepartnership.com.

Contact: info@AmericanMaritimePartnership.com

