Gamma Game Claims Evaluated: The 7-Second Phone Trick Brain Hearing Game for Boosting Memory Support

New York, NY, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. This compensation does not influence the accuracy or integrity of the information presented. The following overview is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical, neurological, or professional health advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any new cognitive wellness program.

Gamma Game provides information outlining how its digital brain engagement program is described as supporting memory and cognitive activity through a short daily routine often described as a "7-second phone trick." The following overview reflects how the program is presented within official materials — including its structure, positioning, and intended use — alongside the published scientific context that surrounds the core concepts the company draws from.

The phrase "7-second phone trick for memory" has been generating consistent search interest among adults over 50 researching cognitive support options. People who encounter Gamma Game in ads or wellness content typically want to understand what the program actually involves, what the science behind it looks like, what the purchase includes, and how the company's stated guarantee is structured. These are the topics covered within the information presented about the program.

View the current Gamma Game offer (official Gamma Game page)

Individual results vary. The program is positioned for cognitive engagement and general wellness — not as a substitute for professional medical evaluation or treatment. Adults managing neurological concerns should consult a licensed healthcare provider.

What Gamma Game Is Presented As

Gamma Game is a digital cognitive engagement program sold by Happy Consumer LLC. According to the company, the program is designed around a daily 12-minute routine that combines a specific audio soundwave with a simple cognitive task — typically a puzzle or game played while the audio plays through headphones.

The company positions the program around the concept of gamma brainwave activation — specifically, the idea that engaging with the audio-and-puzzle combination encourages the brain to operate in a frequency range associated with sharper thinking and memory function. The "7-second phone trick" phrase the company uses describes the act of pressing play on the audio file and beginning the session — the simplicity of starting being part of the program's appeal.

According to company materials, the program is entirely digital. There are no pills, powders, subscriptions, or physical shipments. Everything is accessible from any smartphone, tablet, or computer immediately after purchase. The company describes this as a key differentiator from supplement-based cognitive support products, which require ongoing monthly purchases.

The program includes three bonus guides described in company materials as the "1-Minute Memory Saver," the "Smart Grocery Shopping Guide," and "The Energy Button." All three are digital and delivered alongside the core program.

Current program details, pricing, and terms can be reviewed by viewing the current Gamma Game offer (official Gamma Game page).

How the 7-Second Phone Routine Is Described

The "7-second" framing in Gamma Game's marketing refers to initiating the daily session — pressing play on the soundwave audio and beginning a puzzle. It describes the simplicity of getting started, not a seven-second physiological event.

According to the company, the program works like this: the user puts on headphones, starts the audio file, and plays a simple game or puzzle for approximately 12 minutes while the soundwave plays. The company's FAQ section notes that users can substitute their own preferred puzzles or games during the session — the audio component is described as the active element, while the cognitive task is designed to keep the mind engaged during listening.

The company's materials describe the soundwave as engineered to support what they call "brain entrainment" — the process by which the brain's electrical activity responds to rhythmic external stimuli. The specific frequency range targeted is associated with gamma brain oscillations, which the company describes as linked to memory, focus, and mental clarity.

The routine is presented as habit-friendly by design. At 12 minutes per day, the company positions it as sustainable for adults who've struggled to stick with longer wellness routines. According to the materials, the program is designed to build over time with consistent daily use.

The Brainwave Research Context Behind the Program

The company draws on published neuroscience research to frame the Gamma Game concept. That research context helps explain how the program is positioned within its category.

Gamma brainwaves are neural oscillations in the 30–100 Hz range, with 40 Hz receiving particular research attention in recent years. Published studies have examined whether rhythmic sensory stimulation at this frequency — including sound and light — produces measurable effects on brain oscillatory activity and associated cognitive markers.

Research published in Cerebral Cortex in 2021 found that modulating gamma oscillations was associated with changes in cognitive function and brain connectivity in study participants. A 2022 study in PLOS ONE examined gamma frequency sensory stimulation in a small group of adults and noted measurable signals of neurological activity. A 2023 systematic review in PLOS ONE evaluated binaural beat stimulation effects on brain oscillatory activity and found evidence that entrainment effects do occur, while noting that clinical applications remain an active and ongoing area of investigation with variability across populations.

The Gamma Game company's materials reference these areas of research — including work from MIT's Picower Institute for Learning and Memory and Harvard — to establish the scientific landscape their program is designed around. The company uses consumer-friendly language to describe some of these concepts: "brain clearance" refers to the brain's natural waste-removal processes (a real physiological system called the glymphatic system), and "brain clog" is the company's accessible framing for age-related cognitive slowdown.

One distinction is worth keeping in mind when reading that research context. The published studies cited involve laboratory conditions, controlled frequency parameters, and measurement of physiological markers — they don't evaluate Gamma Game's specific audio-and-puzzle product as a commercial offering. The program is presented as being inspired by and designed around this research area, not as having been independently validated through a clinical trial of its finished formulation.

Consumers researching "gamma game brain entrainment," "7-second phone trick memory," "what current research says about gamma wave activity," or "Gamma Game 2026 review" may use that context to better understand how the program is positioned within its category.

About the Program's Design and the Neuroscientist Framing

Gamma Game's marketing centers around a neuroscientist character named Dr. Robert Lake, described in the company's materials as NASA-trained. The program's origin story is built around this expert voice.

Happy Consumer LLC's published Terms of Service include a disclosure that consumers should be aware of: "Names of people mentioned in our marketing material have been changed to protect the privacy of those involved. We use pen names for this purpose. Some aspects of the marketing have been dramatized for entertainment effect."

The company's Terms of Service also state clearly that the product is provided for entertainment purposes and should not be treated as an exact science or used in place of recommendations from medical, legal, or financial professionals. That's an important framing to carry into how any health-related claims in the marketing are interpreted.

The scientific concepts referenced by the company relate to areas of ongoing neuroscience research — gamma brainwave research is a legitimate and active field. What the Terms of Service disclosure addresses is the marketing presentation specifically: the "Dr. Robert Lake" persona operates under a pen name rather than being a publicly verifiable individual, and parts of the marketing have been dramatized for effect. Consumers who weigh expert attribution as part of their purchasing decision should factor that disclosure in directly.

How the Experience Is Described in Company Materials

According to the company's published materials, the program is designed around a daily 12-minute audio-and-puzzle session that fits naturally into most routines. The company describes the experience in terms of what the routine is intended to support and who it is intended for:

The program is described as supporting everyday recall and word retrieval: Adults who notice occasional memory gaps in daily conversation or tasks are included in the intended audience the company addresses in its materials

Adults who notice occasional memory gaps in daily conversation or tasks are included in the intended audience the company addresses in its materials Adults experiencing brain fog are included in the intended audience: The company's materials specifically reference mental cloudiness and reduced mental energy as experiences the program is designed around

The company's materials specifically reference mental cloudiness and reduced mental energy as experiences the program is designed around The routine is presented as engaging and easy to maintain: The puzzle component is described as making the daily session feel like a natural activity rather than a clinical or effortful exercise

The puzzle component is described as making the daily session feel like a natural activity rather than a clinical or effortful exercise The digital format is positioned as accessible and low-friction: Because the program runs on any phone, tablet, or computer with no special setup, the company presents it as removing the common barriers that interrupt wellness habits

Who Gamma Game May Be Right For

Gamma Game May Align Well With People Who:

Want a non-supplement approach to cognitive engagement: For adults who've grown skeptical of monthly supplement subscriptions or simply prefer not to add more pills to their routine, a one-time digital program built around a daily habit offers a structurally different option. The company positions this explicitly as an alternative to supplement-based cognitive support.

Can realistically maintain a 12-minute daily habit: The program's effectiveness, as the company describes it, builds through consistency. Adults who've successfully built other short daily habits — morning reading, brief stretching, a daily walk — may find this format familiar and sustainable. Twelve minutes is low-commitment enough to fit into most schedules.

Are comfortable with the entertainment framing the company discloses: Happy Consumer LLC is transparent in its Terms of Service that this program is for entertainment purposes and uses pen names in its marketing. Consumers who read those terms and still find value in exploring a brainwave-concept program at a $39 one-time price point, protected by a 90-day refund policy, may find the risk-to-curiosity ratio reasonable.

Are looking to supplement — not replace — professional cognitive health guidance: The program is described by the company as a daily engagement tool, not a treatment. Adults who are already working with a healthcare provider on cognitive wellness concerns and want an accessible at-home activity to complement that relationship may find this format worth exploring.

Other Options May Be Preferable For People Who:

Need independently verified clinical evidence for the specific product: No published randomized controlled trial appears to have evaluated Gamma Game's specific audio-and-puzzle program. Consumers who require this level of product-level evidence before purchasing may want to wait for independent validation.

Are experiencing significant or progressive cognitive symptoms: Persistent memory changes, disorientation, or cognitive decline that interferes with daily function should be evaluated by a licensed neurologist. A digital entertainment program is not an appropriate substitute for clinical evaluation and should not delay that conversation.

Require a publicly verifiable expert to stand behind the program: The pen name disclosure in the Terms of Service means "Dr. Robert Lake" cannot be independently confirmed as a real, credentialed individual. If verified expert authorship matters to your decision, this is a meaningful limitation to factor in.

Questions to Ask Yourself

Before deciding whether Gamma Game fits your situation, consider:

Have I spoken with a healthcare provider about my cognitive concerns, and would they support adding a daily audio-based engagement routine?

Am I comfortable with a program marketed primarily through a dramatized persona and entertainment-purpose framing?

Can I genuinely commit to 12 minutes daily for at least several weeks to give the program a fair trial?

Have I read the company's Terms of Service, including the pen name and entertainment disclaimers, and do I feel informed about what I'm purchasing?

These considerations can help guide how the program fits individual preferences and expectations. For adults who've worked through those questions and want to review the full program details, the current Gamma Game offer is available on the official Gamma Game page.

Gamma Game Pricing and What's Included

According to the company's published offer at the time of this overview, Gamma Game is available as a one-time purchase at $39. The company's materials present this as a discount from a higher listed price. No subscription, automatic renewal, or recurring charge is described in the company's published terms.

The purchase includes instant digital access to the core Gamma Game audio and puzzle program, plus three bonus guides: the "1-Minute Memory Saver," the "Smart Grocery Shopping Guide," and "The Energy Button." All materials are digital and delivered by email immediately after checkout. Because nothing is physically shipped, there are no shipping fees and no waiting period.

The company states the program is accessible from any smartphone, tablet, or computer and requires no special hardware or app installation beyond accessing a digital file.

Pricing and promotional terms are subject to change without notice. Current pricing and offer details should be verified by viewing the current Gamma Game offer (official Gamma Game page) before completing any purchase.

The 90-Day Refund Policy

According to the company's published refund policy, digital products including Gamma Game are eligible for a full refund when requested within 90 days of the initial purchase date. The company's stated policy does not restrict refunds based on usage frequency — the 90-day window applies regardless of how many sessions a buyer has completed.

Refund requests can be initiated by contacting customer support at the email address listed on the official website. The company states its customer support team is available to assist with any questions before, during, or after purchase.

Readers should review the complete refund terms directly on the official website and retain purchase confirmation details. Processing timelines may vary based on the buyer's payment method and financial institution.

What the Company Says About Customer Experiences

Gamma Game's marketing materials include accounts from customers describing outcomes such as improved memory recall, sharper thinking, and greater mental energy. The company's Terms of Service include disclosures that are worth reading before placing weight on these accounts.

The terms state that the company may use digital representations, avatars, or actors to dramatize or portray the feedback of real users. The terms also state that testimonial results are exceptional, do not reflect the typical buyer's experience, and that some testimonial contributors may have material connections to the company.

The company publishes this information in its Terms of Service. As outlined in the company's Terms of Service, this indicates that the people depicted in the marketing may be actors portraying what the company describes as genuine user feedback — and that testimonial accounts reflect exceptional experiences rather than what a typical buyer should expect.

Consumer Questions About Gamma Game

What exactly is the "7-second phone trick"?

The phrase describes the simplicity of starting a daily Gamma Game session. According to company materials, the "trick" is pressing play on the audio file — a seven-second action that initiates the 12-minute routine. It's a marketing phrase designed to communicate accessibility, not a description of a specific physiological process that occurs in seven seconds.

Is "Dr. Robert Lake" a real person?

The company's Terms of Service state that names used in marketing materials are changed to protect privacy and that pen names are used. The NASA and MIT credentials attributed to this character appear within a marketing narrative that the company itself describes as including dramatized elements. Based on publicly available information, "Dr. Robert Lake" cannot be independently confirmed as a real, credentialed individual.

What is brain entrainment and what does published research say about it?

Brain entrainment refers to the brain's documented tendency to synchronize its electrical activity to external rhythmic stimuli. Published peer-reviewed research has confirmed that brainwave entrainment effects can be measured in laboratory settings using audio and visual stimulation at specific frequencies. A 2023 systematic review published in PLOS ONE found evidence of entrainment effects from binaural beat stimulation while noting that clinical applications remain an active area of research. Whether a home-use commercial audio program reliably produces the controlled entrainment measured in laboratory settings is a question the published research has not yet answered at the product level.

Is the program FDA approved or medically evaluated?

Gamma Game is a digital entertainment program, not a medical device or dietary supplement. It is not subject to FDA approval. The company's Terms of Service explicitly state the product is provided for entertainment purposes and is not intended to substitute for professional medical advice or treatment.

What do "brain clearance" and "brain clog" mean?

These are consumer-friendly terms the company uses to describe real neuroscientific concepts. "Brain clearance" corresponds to the glymphatic system — the brain's actual waste-removal mechanism, which is studied in published aging and neuroscience research. "Brain clog" is the company's accessible framing for age-related accumulation of metabolic waste in neural tissue. Neither term as used in marketing materials constitutes a clinical diagnosis or medical framework.

Can I use my own puzzles instead of the included ones?

According to the company's FAQ, yes. The company states that any engaging cognitive task performed during the audio session can amplify the entrainment effect. The included puzzles are provided for convenience, not as a proprietary requirement.

How soon might I notice any effects?

Company materials suggest that some users report noticing changes within the first one to two weeks of consistent daily use. The Terms of Service clearly state that these results are exceptional and not representative of the typical buyer's experience. Individual timelines, if any effects occur, will depend on numerous personal factors including neurological baseline, consistency of use, and individual lifestyle variables.

What is the refund process?

Per the company's published policy, digital product purchases including Gamma Game are refundable within 90 days. Refund requests can be initiated through the support email listed on the official website. Buyers should retain their purchase confirmation and review current policy terms before purchasing.

Is there a clinical trial specifically on Gamma Game?

Based on publicly available information, no published peer-reviewed clinical trial has evaluated Gamma Game's specific audio-and-puzzle combination as a finished product through a randomized controlled study. The research cited in the company's materials pertains to gamma brainwave activity and entrainment broadly, not to this specific commercial program as delivered by Happy Consumer LLC.

Where is the company based?

Happy Consumer LLC is based in Puerto Rico. Per the company's Terms of Service, matters are governed by the laws of Puerto Rico. Customer support contact information is published on the official website.

Getting Started

For adults who've worked through the full overview and want to review the program details, current pricing, and published terms:

View the current Gamma Game offer (official Gamma Game page)

The program is delivered digitally by email immediately after purchase. No shipping, no hardware, no subscription required. The company's 90-day refund policy applies from the date of purchase.

Contact Information

Company: Happy Consumer LLC / Gamma Game

Happy Consumer LLC / Gamma Game Product Support: support@gammagameofficial.com

support@gammagameofficial.com Online Order Support: https://www.clkbank.com/#!/

https://www.clkbank.com/#!/ ClickBank Order Support: support@clickbank.com

support@clickbank.com US: 1-800-390-6035

1-800-390-6035 INT: 1-208-345-4245

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This overview is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical, neurological, psychological, or professional health advice. All product details, program descriptions, pricing, and policy terms described above reflect information published by the company in its official marketing materials and Terms of Service. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with the company and to consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any cognitive wellness program.

Cognitive Health and Consumer Notice: Gamma Game is a digital entertainment program. It is not a medical device, dietary supplement, or clinical treatment. The company's Terms of Service state that the product is provided for entertainment purposes and should not be used in place of professional medical advice or treatment. Cognitive health concerns — including persistent or progressive memory changes — should be evaluated by a licensed neurologist or qualified healthcare provider. Individual experiences with any cognitive wellness program will vary based on numerous personal factors.

Entertainment Purpose Disclosure: Happy Consumer LLC's published Terms of Service state that the product is provided for entertainment purposes only, that pen names are used in marketing materials, and that some marketing content has been dramatized for entertainment effect. Testimonials and customer accounts described in company marketing materials are disclosed by the company as exceptional results that do not represent the typical buyer's experience, and actors or digital representations may be used in marketing portrayals.

Results and Pricing Disclaimer: Individual outcomes from any wellness program vary based on personal health factors, consistency of use, and numerous other variables. No specific result is guaranteed. All pricing, offer terms, and refund policies referenced above were accurate based on company-published information at the time of this overview and are subject to change without notice. Verify current terms on the official website before purchasing.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on information published by the company in its official materials.