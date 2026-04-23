Kemp Law Calls for Internal Affairs Investigation of Beverly Hills Police Officer Over Traffic Stops, Social Media Posts, and On-Duty Personal-Phone Use

TRINITY, FL, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRINITY, FL - April 22, 2026 - -

Kemp Law Group today issued a public statement urging the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) and City leadership to open a formal internal affairs investigation into the traffic-enforcement conduct and personal-device recording practices of BHPD Officer J. Givens (Badge No. 110). The firm's concerns arise from on-duty traffic stop videos posted to Officer Givens' public Instagram account, @bhmc_110, and from a separately recorded jaywalking stop in which the officer acknowledged watching YouTube on his personal phone while on duty.

The statement describes three incidents that form the basis of the firm's concerns. In an Instagram-posted video from approximately March 2026, Officer Givens is depicted stopping a Lamborghini and citing engine noise as the basis for the stop. Kemp Law notes that it has no documentation of any vehicle inspection and limits its observation to what is visually apparent in the footage - namely, that the vehicle appears stock. The firm cites California Vehicle Code § 27150 and asks whether the stop was supported by an articulable, lawful basis under the reasonable-suspicion standard.

A second incident, reported to Kemp Law by the driver as a witness and occurring in approximately April 2026, involved multiple vehicles. According to that second-hand account, Officer Givens stopped a visually distinctive third vehicle while other vehicles posing a more immediate hazard were not stopped. Kemp Law frames this as a concern about enforcement discretion and prioritization, not as a conclusion about any specific violation.

A third, separately recorded encounter involved a jaywalking stop during which Officer Givens acknowledged viewing YouTube on his personal cell phone - describing the content as racing-vehicle "research", while assigned to traffic enforcement. The encounter concluded with the issuance of a jaywalking citation.

Kemp Law's statement identifies several areas of California law potentially implicated by the recording and dissemination of on-duty encounters via a personal device and public social media account. These include the California Invasion of Privacy Act (Penal Code § 632), which imposes an all-party consent requirement for "confidential communications"; the privacy protections of Article I, § 1 of the California Constitution; Civil Code § 1708.8, which addresses physical invasion of privacy; and the limited law-enforcement exemptions in Penal Code § 633. The firm emphasizes that members of the public may anticipate recording through official channels such as body-worn cameras, but may not anticipate recording on an officer's personal device later posted to social media.

Kemp Law is calling on BHPD and City leadership to take the following steps: Open a formal internal affairs investigation into Officer Givens' traffic enforcement decisions and on-duty social media activity. Review all stops and citations depicted on the @bhmc_110 Instagram account to determine whether each was supported by reasonable suspicion of a specific, articulable violation. Place Officer Givens on administrative leave from field duties pending the outcome of the investigation. Adopt clear departmental policy governing officers' use of personal social media featuring on-duty enforcement, and guidance on personal-device use during traffic enforcement. Evaluate whether any personal-device recordings implicated Penal Code § 632's all-party consent requirement.

Along with its statement, Kemp Law has issued procedural guidance to help Beverly Hills residents who wish to take action: how to file a complaint with BHPD (including identifying the date, time, location, officer name and badge number, and personal observations); how to request records from the City under the California Public Records Act (including body-worn camera video, CAD logs, and incident reports); and how to preserve personal video evidence (preserving originals unedited, creating backups, documenting metadata, and maintaining a chain-of-custody log).

Kemp Law's full statement distinguishes among content depicted in posted video, visual observations drawn from video, and information reported by witnesses, and it asks that the Department and City evaluate the underlying facts through official processes.

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For more information about Kemp Law Group, contact the company here:



Kemp Law Group

Stacy Kemp

+1-727-847-4878

info@kemplaw.com

11567 Trinity Blvd, Trinity, FL 34655