Total Restoration of Texas Opens New Office in Belton, Expanding Service Coverage Across Central Texas

AUSTIN, TX, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUSTIN, TX - April 23, 2026 - -

Total Restoration of Texas has announced the opening of a new office in Belton, marking an expansion of the company's operations in Central Texas. The new location will focus specifically on water damage restoration services for residential and commercial properties in Bell County and surrounding areas.

The Belton office, located at 6961 Sparta Rd #200, is intended to support increasing demand for water-related restoration services in the region. Central Texas has experienced ongoing population growth and periodic severe weather events, including seasonal storms, freezing temperatures that lead to burst pipe incidents, and heavy rainfall events. Each of these factors has contributed to a rise in water damage incidents affecting homes and businesses.

Founded in 2011, Total Restoration of Texas has expanded its presence across the state over the past decade, providing restoration services in response to evolving regional needs. The company is headquartered in Austin and has built its service footprint throughout the greater Austin metropolitan area, including Round Rock, Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown, and Pflugerville. The addition of the Belton location reflects continued growth and a focus on improving service accessibility in Central Texas.

With the new office, the company aims to improve response times and operational efficiency for clients in nearby communities, including Temple, Killeen, and Harker Heights. Establishing a local presence allows the company to coordinate more directly with property owners, insurance providers, and other stakeholders involved in the restoration process. A local office also enables faster equipment deployment and reduces travel time for initial site assessments, which can be a critical factor when mitigating ongoing water damage.

A representative for Total Restoration of Texas stated that the decision to expand into Belton followed an internal evaluation of regional service needs, with a particular emphasis on water damage incidents. The company continues to align its operations with demand patterns across the state and monitors claim frequency data and regional development trends as part of its expansion planning process.

The Belton office will support both emergency response and scheduled restoration work related to water damage, including water mitigation, structural drying, moisture mapping, water extraction, and repair coordination. Company officials indicated that the location is staffed by trained technicians and project managers who are experienced in industry standards and regulatory practices associated with water damage restoration. Personnel at the new office hold certifications from the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC), the recognized standards body for the restoration industry, and operate in accordance with current best practices for water damage mitigation and property drying.

Total Restoration of Texas maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and works directly with insurance carriers to coordinate claim processing on behalf of property owners. The company offers 24/7 emergency response, with a stated target response time of under one hour for initial site arrival on emergency calls within its service area.

The opening of the new office aligns with broader economic and residential development trends in Bell County. As the area continues to grow, service providers across multiple sectors have expanded their presence to meet the needs of a larger population and increased property development.

Total Restoration of Texas stated that the Belton location is now operational and accepting service requests. The office can be reached at (254) 561-3344 and will function as part of the company's existing network, supporting both immediate response efforts and ongoing restoration projects within the Central Texas region.

Total Restoration of Texas provides water damage restoration services throughout Texas, working with homeowners, businesses, and insurance providers to address property damage and facilitate recovery following water-related incidents

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For more information about Total Restoration of Texas LLC, contact the company here:



Total Restoration of Texas

Jason Baxley

(512) 698-8444

info@trtexas.com

8222 Jamestown Dr Ste E1, Austin, TX 78758