Crypto News: AlphaPepe Presale Nears $1M Raised Whilst Shiba Inu Price Prediction Targets $0.0001

MONACO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe is closing in on the $1 million presale milestone as Stage 14 stays live at $0.01570 ahead of the Q2 2026 exchange debut. The move comes as Shiba Inu price prediction headlines swing back toward the $0.0001 bull case, with traders watching Shibarium growth and burn-rate momentum as the next big SHIB narrative.





Shiba Inu remains one of the strongest blue-chip meme narratives, but its upside now depends on ecosystem growth, burns, and broader market conviction building over time. AlphaPepe is moving in an earlier window, where the presale is still open, the next price reset is approaching, and buyers are positioning before wider exchange access begins.

Crypto News: AlphaPepe Nears $1M Raised While The Shiba Inu Price Prediction Confirms The Bull Case

AlphaPepe’s move toward $1 million gives the presale another major milestone before launch. Stage 14 is live at $0.01570, the presale has crossed $940,000 raised, and more than 7,900 holders are already positioned before the Q2 2026 exchange debut. That puts AlphaPepe close to the $1 million line, the kind of psychological milestone retail buyers watch before a project enters wider market visibility.

This is where the presale-to-listing gap starts to matter. Before listing, buyers enter through the stage price. After listing, the market decides. Each stage removes the previous entry and pushes AlphaPepe closer to public trading. As the current round moves on, the market is no longer looking at a distant presale story. It is looking at a narrowing entry window.

Shiba Inu remains the blue-chip benchmark in this setup. Bitget’s 2026 SHIB forecast put the token in a range topping out near $0.00009784, effectively keeping the $0.0001 target in play as the bull-case ceiling, while another Bitget guide showed SHIB trading around $0.00000540 to $0.00000550 in March 2026. That is the kind of upside that keeps meme traders watching, but it still depends on burns , adoption, and ecosystem traction compounding over time.

AlphaPepe also removes one of the biggest launch problems in presales: delayed access. Token delivery is instant, with no vesting and no claim delay. That means buyers are not waiting for unlocks, claim portals, or post-listing distribution mechanics. They enter while the presale structure is still active and hold exposure before the Q2 exchange window.

AlphaSwap Gives AlphaPepe Product Proof Before Listing

AlphaPepe is not entering Stage 14 as a basic meme presale. AlphaSwap, built by a Shibarium developer, is already live as a demo and has passed 1,000 active users. That gives AlphaPepe product proof before the presale closes, while most early-stage projects still ask buyers to wait for future delivery.

AlphaSwap is not just built for meme coin launches. It is a broader AI-powered swap and pre-trade intelligence layer for crypto traders, using contract screening, whale tracking, and risk signals before users enter a position. The point is simple: AlphaPepe is not only selling a meme narrative. It is putting a live AI DEX demo in front of buyers before exchange trading begins.

The BlockSAFU 10/10 audit score adds the contract-confidence layer. The audit analysed every line of contract code, giving AlphaPepe a cleaner security story before public trading. In a market where weak contracts, fake utility, and delayed roadmaps still drain retail liquidity, AlphaPepe is stacking presale momentum, live demo traction, holder growth, audit strength, and exchange timing in the same window.

That is the real contrast with SHIB. Shiba Inu may still have a path toward $0.0001 if Shibarium expands, burns accelerate, and meme demand strengthens again. But SHIB is already a widely discovered asset. AlphaPepe is still earlier, still before listing, and still before the market decides what the token is worth.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu may still target $0.0001 if burn activity, Shibarium usage, and broader meme-coin momentum keep building. But SHIB is already a mature meme asset. Its upside depends on ecosystem catalysts continuing to stack over time. AlphaPepe is earlier. It is still before listing, before wider discovery, before the first public candle, and before the market gets to decide what the token is worth.

That is why AlphaPepe nearing $1 million matters. The project has crossed $940,000 raised, passed 7,900 holders, pushed AlphaSwap beyond 1,000 demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit while Stage 14 stays live at $0.01570. Shiba Inu gives buyers the blue-chip meme trade. AlphaPepe gives them the presale-to-listing entry before the next price reset.

Stage 14 is live now, and every stage close moves the entry higher. Buyers waiting for the Q2 exchange debut may not be buying the same setup later. They may be chasing the price that early presale buyers secured before the public market arrived.

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FAQs

Can Shiba Inu reach $0.0001 in 2026?

The $0.0001 target remains a bullish 2026 scenario in SHIB forecasts. Bitget’s 2026 projection ranged up to about $0.00009784, which keeps that level in sight if adoption, burns, and market momentum continue building.

Why is AlphaPepe approaching $1 million raised?

AlphaPepe is building an AI-powered DEX with contract screening and whale tracking. The presale has crossed $940,000, passed 7,900 holders, and pushed its live AlphaSwap demo beyond 1,000 users ahead of the Q2 2026 exchange listing.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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