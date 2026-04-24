Texxon Holding Limited Announces Annual General Meeting

SHANGHAI, China, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texxon Holding Limited (Nasdaq: NPT) (the “Company” or “Texxon”), a leading provider of supply chain management services in the plastics and chemical industries in East China, today announced that it will hold its 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “2026 Annual Meeting”) at 9:00 A.M. on May 22, 2026, Beijing time (9:00 P.M. on May 21, 2026, U.S. Eastern time). The 2026 Annual Meeting will be held via a virtual meeting, and shareholders will have the option to attend and participate via live webcast at the following link: www.virtualsharehokfermeeting.com/NPT2026.

The Company has established the close of business on April 23, 2026, Eastern time (the “Record Date”), as the record date for determining shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the 2026 Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof. At the 2026 Annual Meeting, shareholders will be asked to consider the following proposals:

(1) to re-appoint each of Hui Xu, Bo Ren, Lei Qin, Kang Zhou and Wei Li as directors of the Company to serve on the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) until the next annual general meeting of shareholders or until their office is otherwise vacated or they are removed;

(2) to approve and adopt the Texxon Holding Limited 2026 Equity Incentive Plan;

(3) to ratify the appointment of ZH CPA, LLC as the independent auditor of the Company for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026;

(4) to approve a sub-division of the ordinary shares, at a ratio of not less than 1-to-1 and not more than 1-to-5, with the final ratio to be determined by the Board in its sole discretion at any time during the one year anniversary of the 2026 Annual Meeting after approval by the shareholders (the “Share Split”);

(5) to amend and restate the current memorandum and articles of association of the Company to reflect the Share Split, if implemented by the Board;

(6) to approve a consolidation of the ordinary shares, at a ratio of not less than 1-to-1 and not more than 20-to-1, with the final ratio to be determined by the Board in its sole discretion at any time the one-year anniversary of the 2026 Annual Meeting after approval by the shareholders (the “Share Consolidation”); and

(7) to amend and restate the memorandum and articles of association of the Company to reflect the Share Consolidation, if implemented by the Board.



The Company expects to file with the Securities Exchange Commission the notice and proxy statement of the 2026 Annual Meeting on or around April 28, 2026. Copies of such notice and proxy statement, once available, will be accessible on the Company’s corporate investor relations website at https://ir.npt-cn.com/.

About Texxon Holding Limited

Texxon Holding Limited is a leading provider of supply chain management services in the plastics and chemical industries in East China. Through its technology-enabled platform, the Company provides a full spectrum of services to Chinese SME customers, including procurement, shipping and logistics, payments and fulfillment services. It aspires to build the largest one-stop plastic and chemical raw material supply chain management platform in China, to streamline the complex and labor-intensive raw material procurement process and enhance convenience, cost-effectiveness, and efficiency for customers. Texxon has built a highly scalable distributed software architecture for continuous improvement, and an effective User Experience Design (UED) process to improve the customer experience. In addition, with over a decade of experience, the Company has amassed substantial transaction data, including supplier and customer information, price trends, category-specific price indexes and market demand volume, to analyze price trends and market demands and make informed decisions. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.npt-cn.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the statements regarding the expected timeline, commissioning, and production of the Henan Polystyrene Factory. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties related to market condition and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Texxon Holding Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@totrade.cn

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com