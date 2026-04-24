New 2026 Porsche Cayenne Coupé Electric joins gasoline-only and plug-in hybrid Cayenne Coupé variants

Regardless of powertrain, the Cayenne Coupé is the brand’s versatile, stylish, and performance-focused all-rounder



Emotive design with roofline derived from the 911, resulting in enhanced aerodynamics

Coupé models feature same interior, powertrain, and suspension technology as the previously released SUV body styles, and add Sport Chrono Package and panoramic glass roof as standard

Optional Lightweight Sport Package for a particularly sporty appearance

Gasoline-only and plug-in hybrid Cayenne Coupé variants will continue to be offered in parallel

Inspired by the iconic shape of the 911 and its characteristic flyline, the new Cayenne Coupé Electric models combine powerful proportions with exceptional e-performance. Visually and technically, they are among the most emotive and sporty vehicles in the SUV segment. At market launch, there will be a choice of three drive variants on offer, with up to 1,139 hp.

STUTTGART, Germany and TORONTO, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The iconic 911 flyline and striking proportions come together to define the new Cayenne Coupé Electric models, which are among the most emotive and sporty vehicles in the SUV segment – both in terms of design and outstanding e-performance. "The gently sloping roofline sweeps elegantly over the car’s broad shoulders and gives the Cayenne Coupé a particularly sporty appearance," says Thomas Stopka, Head of Exterior Design, Style Porsche. “The adaptive rear spoiler blends harmoniously into the body, while the way the rear window is embedded and flush-mounted with fewer joints ensures a clean, modern look. Precisely drawn lines, wide proportions and high-gloss black side window strips form a design that exudes sportiness in every detail. Extroverted and clearly positioned, the new Cayenne Coupé Electric is a sports car through and through.”

Enhanced aerodynamics

The coupé body style with its sloping roofline further enhances aerodynamic efficiency. In addition, the roof height of the Cayenne Coupé Electric is 24 millimetres lower than the SUV and boasts a drag coefficient of just 0.23 (SUV: 0.25). The Porsche Active Aerodynamics system, which features cooling-air flaps and an adaptive spoiler, optimizes efficiency, downforce, and cooling. Like the Cayenne Turbo SUV Electric, the Cayenne Turbo Coupé Electric also features active side aeroblades to help further reduce drag.

Performance

All variants of the Cayenne Coupé Electric utilize the same 800-volt powertrain and adaptive two-chamber, two-valve air suspension concept as its respective SUV counterparts. With launch control, the Cayenne Coupé Electric can send 435 hp and 616 lb-ft. of torque to all four wheels. At the top end of the range, the Cayenne Turbo Coupé Electric generates up to 1,139 hp and 1,106 lb-ft. of torque, while the Cayenne S Coupé makes 657 hp and 797 lb-ft. of torque when using launch control. Rear-axle steering is optional on all models, while electro-hydraulic Active Ride suspension and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus options are only available on S and Turbo models.

Max Power Max Torque 0-100 km/h Top track

speed Cayenne Coupé Electric 435 hp 616 lb-ft. 4.8 s 230 km/h Cayenne S Coupé Electric 657 hp 797 lb-ft. 3.8 s 250 km/h Cayenne Turbo Coupé Electric 1,139 hp 1,106 lb-ft. 2.5 s 260 km/h



Charging performance is also a priority for Porsche, and the Cayenne Coupé Electric models share their exemplary capabilities with the SUVs. A NACS port sits within the drivers-side rear fender, while a traditional J1772 AC port is on the passenger-side rear fender for level 2 charging requirements. When connected to a compatible charging station that can output at least 400 kW at 800 volts, the Cayenne Coupé Electric’s 113 kWh battery can be charged from 10-80% in as little as 16 minutes under ideal conditions. A CCS adapter is included as standard.

Sporty proportions with outstanding everyday practicality

At 4,985 millimetres long and 1,980 mm wide (excluding mirrors), the all-electric Cayenne Coupé is the same length and width as the SUV model. However, the highest point of the car is 24 mm lower, at 1,650 mm. Despite its sporting lines, the coupé offers a high level of practicality, with a load volume of 5341 to 1,347 litres and a front luggage compartment that holds an additional 90 litres. The rear seating – available in either a two-seat or 2+1 layout – is electrically adjustable in two ways. As with the SUV, a towbar, and a towing capacity of up to 7,716 lbs, is available. For customers with increased demands on the ruggedness of their car, an off-road package is also available for the Coupé.

More extensive standard equipment and optional Lightweight Sport Package

The Cayenne Coupé Electric adopts the Porsche Driver Experience of the SUV and thus offers a digital and driver-oriented operating concept. This is characterized by a generous display area including a fully digital instrument cluster, the central Flow Display, as well as a passenger display and an AR head-up display as an option. Digital and analogue controls complement each other and are ergonomically optimized for ease of access. With Porsche Digital Interaction, the focus is on individualization and intuitive operation. Customizable widgets and display themes as well as the integration of third-party apps ensure a connected and individually configurable user experience.

With its panoramic glass roof – optionally with Variable Light Control, an electrically switchable liquid crystal film – and its Sport Chrono Package, the standard equipment of the Cayenne Coupé Electric is even more extensive than that of the SUV. A Coupé-specific Lightweight Sport Package is also available as an option. Depending on the model, it reduces the vehicle’s weight by up to 17.6 kg. The package includes a light-weight carbon fibre roof, sporty carbon fibre inserts, package-specific 22-inch wheels, and high-performance tires. The interior features sporty elements, such as the seat centre panels trimmed in classic Pepita pattern cloth, the Race-Tex headliner, and open-pore carbon fibre surfaces. As an option, the Lightweight Sport Package can also be combined with black leather upholstery and a 2+1 rear seat system.

Price and Availability

The full range of 2026 Cayenne Coupé Electric models is available to order now and will be sold alongside the current gasoline-only and plug-in hybrid Cayenne Coupé variants. MSRP for the Cayenne Coupé Electric starts at $134,200, the Cayenne S Coupé Electric will start at $145,500, and the Cayenne Turbo Coupé Electric will start at $181,900. First deliveries to Canadian customers are expected to begin at the end of the summer.

1 With the rear seat system in the ‘cargo’ position.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, PCL employs a team of more than 70 supporting sales, aftersales, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 23 Porsche Centres. Located in Pickering, ON, the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto opened its doors in 2025. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is the brand’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

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Public Relations Public Relations Patrick Saint-Pierre Tina McMullan 647-531-2992 647-393-2264 Patrick.Saint-Pierre@porsche.ca Tina.McMullan@porsche.ca





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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