Press Release

April 24, 2026

Signify reports first quarter 2026 results with resilient margins and cash flow amid continued market softness

Highlights 1

Signify's installed base of connected light points increased to 171 million in Q1 26

Sales of EUR 1,274 million with a CSG of -5.1% (Q1 25: -2.8%)

Adj. EBITA margin of 6.5% (Q1 25: 8.0%)

Net income of EUR 8 million including restructuring costs of EUR 63 million mainly related to the recently announced cost reduction program (Q1 25: EUR 67 million)

Free cash flow of EUR 47 million (Q1 25: EUR 40 million)

Signify launched its new Brighter Lives, Better World 2030 program, designed to expand the reach of impactful, energy and resource-efficient lighting to improve lives, save energy, and preserve resources

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the company’s first quarter results of 2026.

“In a period of heightened global volatility, we delivered a resilient gross margin and cash flow generation, supported by disciplined cost and price management. Sales were reflective of continued softness in our markets. We are taking actions to outperform the market, while completing our strategic portfolio review to position the company for future success.” said As Tempelman, CEO, Signify.

"We stay close to our customers and suppliers and remain confident in our ability to respond to market risks and opportunities. Based on current market visibility, we confirm our full-year guidance and remain focused on disciplined execution to build momentum through the remainder of 2026."

Outlook

Signify anticipates the challenging conditions to persist through 2026. Considering the diverging dynamics in its end markets, the company is not providing guidance on full-year sales at this stage. Signify continues to expect an adjusted EBITA margin of 7.5-8.5%, and free cash flow generation of 6.5-7.5% of sales.

Conference call and audio webcast

As Tempelman (CEO) and Željko Kosanović (CFO) will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 9:00 a.m. CET to discuss the first quarter 2026 results. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investor Relations Website.



The analyst presentation is available via this link.

1 This press release contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, which are not recognized measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. For further details, refer to "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in "Important information" of this press releas

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