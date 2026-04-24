The top 250 cancer specialists converge in Belgium to push the frontiers of proton therapy





IBA gathers the most knowledgeable proton therapy experts coming from the most prestigious cancer care institutions.

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, April 24, 2026 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, starts today its Proteus User Meeting 2026 in Belgium. Oncologists, physicists, clinicians from the most prestigious worldwide cancer care institutions across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific will gather this week for the largest meeting of proton therapy experts.

These three days of scientific exchange focuses on improving outcomes for cancer patients worldwide. This 2026 edition also marks a symbolic milestone: 25 years since the very first patient was treated with a Proteus® system. That pioneering treatment took place at what is now Mass General Brigham Cancer Center which returns this year as co-host, lending the event a rare sense of full-circle significance.

"This gathering is a powerful illustration of the strength and maturity of the IBA community. Welcoming more than 250 participants here in Belgium is a strong signal of our shared commitment to collaboration, innovation, and ultimately to improving outcomes for patients worldwide”, said Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer, IBA

Celebrating Patients, Innovation, and Partnership

Over three days, participants will engage in plenary sessions, eight dedicated technical workshops, and structured networking sessions designed to move knowledge directly from research into clinical practice. Sessions cover patient selection strategies, emerging treatment indications, imaging performance, hardware innovation, and long-term system lifecycle management.



The event's theme "25/40" reflects both the quarter-century of patient treatments with Proteus® systems and IBA's 40 years of continuous innovation in cancer care technology. For the specialists in attendance, those numbers are not corporate milestones, but a measure of lives reached and clinical progress made.



“We are gathering here not just because of the history, it's about the future, reminds Daphne Haas-Kogan, Radiation Oncologist-in-Chief at Mass General Brigham Cancer Institute and Professor at Harvard Medical School. It's not just about science; it's about our community. Together, let's shape the future of Proton Radiotherapy!”

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About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,300 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

CONTACTS

IBA

Nathalie van Ypersele

Head of Communication and Sustainability

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

Daniel Ernult

Corporate Communication Manager

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

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