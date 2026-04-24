IUX Engages Nigeria Trading Community at Trader Fair Lagos 2026





EBENE, Mauritius, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IUX highlights its participation at Trader Fair Lagos 2026, where the company joined as a Gold Sponsor and exhibitor, engaging with traders, partners, and industry participants across Nigeria’s growing trading community.





Held in Lagos, the event provided a platform for IUX to connect with a broad audience, including beginner traders, active market participants, introducing brokers (IBs), affiliates, and trading educators. Throughout the event, the IUX booth maintained steady visitor engagement, supporting the interaction and relationship development within the local market.





A key highlight of IUX’s presence was the speaking session, “Your Edge, Optimized: Why Traders Don’t Fail — Their Trading Environment Does,” delivered by David Agbelayi, Key Account Manager of IUX. The session focused on how different elements of a trading environment may influence user experience and trading approaches. Designed to be accessible to participants with varying levels of experience, the session encouraged audience engagement and knowledge sharing.

“Events like Trader Fair play an important role in supporting knowledge sharing within the trading community,” David said. “By bringing together a range of perspectives, from experienced professionals to emerging participants, they create a space for open discussion, exchange of ideas, and ongoing professional development.”

The event also created opportunities for discussions across key areas and explored opportunities for future collaboration within Nigeria and the South African market.

Trader Fair Lagos 2026 forms part of IUX’s broader engagement across emerging markets, supporting its approach to strengthening regional presence through direct interaction, education-focused initiatives, and ongoing communication with the trading community.

About IUX

IUX delivers a trading environment built on performance, and reliability, designed to meet the needs of professionals*. From developing your edge to refining established strategies, our technologies, and tools are optimized to support a more efficient trading experience.

With expanding market access, secure infrastructure, and professional-grade usability, IUX supports traders to operate with clarity, and confidence.

For more Information: IUX

*CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. Investors should consider whether they understand how CFDs work and whether they can afford to take the high risk of losing their money.

Contact

Corporate Communications Officer

Philip W.

IUX

philip@iux.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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