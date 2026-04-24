20th anniversary of one of Stockholm’s leading coworking and meeting space providers

2026 marks 20 years for office and meeting space provider 7A. From its beginnings at Strandvägen, the company has grown to four locations in central Stockholm, including 7A Posthuset – one of the largest coworking facilities in the Nordic region. Today, more than 400 companies lease space with 7A, and close to 100,000 conference guests visit the venues annually.

“Our strength has always been the combination of coworking and meeting spaces. It is not only a sustainable business model, but also a comprehensive solution for our members and visitors. Whether they want to work, meet, or host larger events, they can do everything in one place with the same high level of service and strong focus on the customer experience,” says Louise Strand, CEO of 7A.

20 years in an evolving industry – from new ways of working to stronger meetings

When 7A was founded in 2006, coworking was still a relatively new concept in Sweden. The primary target group consisted of entrepreneurs and small businesses looking for flexible workspace solutions and opportunities for networking.

“Today, coworking and flexible office solutions are an established part of companies’ strategies. In a rapidly changing world, both small and large organisations need flexible setups to scale their operations, attract talent, and adapt to new ways of working – a shift that was accelerated during the pandemic.”

At the same time, the demand for in-person meetings has grown stronger. According to the Freeman Trend Report, 76 per cent of event participants state that networking is the primary reason for attending, and 83 per cent of decision-makers consider it crucial to achieving their business goals. This trend is also evident in Sweden, where Svenska Möten reports that companies are investing in larger and more carefully designed events, with an increased focus on quality, experience, and networking.

“We see that networking, knowledge-sharing, and building new relationships are increasingly taking centre stage. At 7A, we have long created environments that support exactly this, with social lounges, vibrant shared spaces, and flexible venues that make it easy to meet and connect. It’s about creating places where people not only meet, but also build relationships that drive business forward. Since our start in 2006, our vision has been to offer a warm and welcoming environment where we create experiences beyond expectations – for both members and conference guests – and this way of working continues to guide us today. We keep filling unique spaces with events and activities that bring people and companies closer together, not least through the anniversary weeks now ahead.”

20th anniversary celebrated with events and open house

With 20 years behind them and a clear vision for the future, 7A continues to develop spaces where work, meetings, events, and business come together. To both celebrate and showcase this evolution, 7A is inviting guests to three anniversary weeks under the theme “20 years of experiences beyond expectations.” During these weeks, their venues will open up to members, customers, and new visitors, offering free activities, events, and coworking.

“We want to celebrate 20 years of memorable experiences together with our members, customers, and partners – everyone who has been part of our journey. We also want to showcase our view of the meeting place of the future and how we continue to create environments where people and businesses can grow together with us.”

Anniversary weeks at 7A

7A Odenplan – 18–22 May

– 18–22 May 7A Strandvägen – November

For more information about the anniversary celebrations, please contact info@7a.se

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