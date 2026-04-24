AKVA group ASA: Invitation – presentation of the Q1 2026 financial results

 | Source: AKVA group ASA AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q1 2026 financial results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Friday May 8th, 2026, at 10:00 CET.
Webcast: https://qcnl.tv/p/3sC8B1NxlZ6MN7yJ8OF6WA

A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.

The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.

Dated: 24 April 2026                
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut NesseChief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny MeinkøhnChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com



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