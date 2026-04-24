AKVA group ASA: Invitation – presentation of the Q1 2026 financial results

AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q1 2026 financial results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Friday May 8th, 2026, at 10:00 CET.

Webcast: https://qcnl.tv/p/3sC8B1NxlZ6MN7yJ8OF6WA

A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.

The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.

Dated: 24 April 2026

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com



