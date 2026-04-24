Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 17 April – 23 April 2026

24 April 2026

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to the start of the €250 million share buyback programme announced on 27 March 2026.

During the week of 17 April 2026 up to and including 23 April 2026 a total of 1,000,000 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €30.10 for a total amount of €30,096,640.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to €104,160,080 representing 41.66% of the overall share buyback programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).







Note for the editor, not for publication:

ABN AMRO Press Office: Jarco de Swart, E-mail: pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com, phone number: +31 (0)20 6288900.

ABN AMRO Investor Relations: John Heijning, E-mail: investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com, phone number +31 (0)20 6282282.

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