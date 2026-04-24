Zakeke AI Studio Debuts as the Prompt-Based Solution That Frees E-Commerce Teams from Costly, Complex Content Workflows

Photo Courtesy of Zakeke​

MILAN, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zakeke , a software-as-a-service company in the visual commerce segment, announced the launch of Zakeke AI Agent Studio, a suite of prompt-based artificial intelligence agents designed to remove production bottlenecks for e-commerce teams that need to keep visual content fresh across channels.

The new AI Agent Studio focuses on visual content at scale, enabling brands to generate previews, variants, lifestyle scenes, ad creatives, and real-space environments in seconds from prompts, rather than relying on traditional photoshoots and manual post-production. E-commerce teams increasingly manage expanding catalogs, growing personalization options, and faster launch cycles, which place pressure on content operations as they work to refresh product detail pages, marketplaces, and social channels.

Zakeke AI Agent Studio is built to address this constraint by turning existing product assets into conversion-ready visuals through guided prompts and automated output generation across multiple formats. The platform is designed to help brands accelerate time-to-market, increase creative volume, and reduce operational overhead, while giving shoppers clearer visuals that support faster, more confident purchase decisions.

Angelo Coletta, CEO and Co-Founder of Zakeke, said e-commerce teams are facing a production challenge rather than a lack of ideas.

“E-commerce teams are often short on scalable production,” said Coletta. “AI Agent Studio is designed to help brands move faster by generating the visuals they need in seconds, across previews, variants, and campaign content, without turning every update into a production project.”

The AI Agent Studio suite includes several prompt-based agents designed to address common e-commerce bottlenecks. Virtual Model Agent supports personalization-heavy commerce by rendering effects such as embroidery, stitching, and prints on real people, generating image and short-video outputs from prompts in seconds. Product Transformer Agent addresses the “variant explosion” problem by producing controlled changes across colors, materials, and finishes without the need to manufacture or photograph each option.

Product Staging Agent is designed to reduce reliance on photoshoots, locations, sets, and styling by placing products into realistic environments and generating on-brand images and short videos from prompts. Ad Builder Agent helps performance marketing teams that require multiple formats and creative directions by turning a product asset into ad-ready creatives in different sizes, layouts, and styles.

For merchandising and campaign scenarios where multiple products must be presented together, Multi-Product Scene Agent combines several items into a single creative in various environments and compositions in seconds. Video Agent converts static visuals into short animated videos, allowing teams to add motion content without extending production cycles. Upscale Agent enhances image resolution to ensure high-quality outputs across PDPs, marketplaces, and campaigns.

According to Zakeke, the introduction of AI Agent Studio comes as e-commerce organizations look to streamline workflows and standardize visual output across channels without adding proportional headcount or production cost. By adopting a prompt-based approach that builds on existing assets, AI Agent Studio aims to support consistent branding while enabling rapid experimentation with creative directions, formats, and placements.

Coletta said the company sees AI Agent Studio as a continuation of its work in visual commerce, where live product personalization, 3D visualization, augmented reality, and virtual try-on have already helped brands improve customer confidence and conversion rates.

“Our goal with AI Agent Studio is to make high-quality visual content a scalable resource rather than a constraint, so teams can focus on strategy and customer experience while the system handles production at speed,” Coletta said.

Zakeke AI Agent Studio will begin rolling out to customers in February 2026. E-commerce brands and retailers can request a product walkthrough or additional technical details through Zakeke’s website.​

Visit Zakeke's website to learn more about Zakeke AI Agent Studio and its prompt-based visual content capabilities for e-commerce teams.



About Zakeke

Zakeke is a software-as-a-service platform in the visual commerce landscape that enables brands and retailers to deliver advanced product experiences for digital commerce. Its capabilities include live product personalization, hyper-realistic 3D visualization, augmented reality, and virtual try-on, helping e-commerce teams increase customer confidence and conversion while streamlining workflows and scaling content production.



Contact Information:

Contact Person's Name: Alessia Dozzo

Organization / Company: Zakeke

Company website: zakeke.com

Contact Email Address: a.dozzo@zakeke.com

City, State / Province, Country, Zip Code: Via Copernico 38, 20125 Milano (Italy)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b30ff2f-f9fd-4d60-8a93-f639dcfea3fe