Michelin: Publication of the preparatory documentation for the Annual Shareholders Meeting of May 22, 2026

 | Source: Michelin Michelin

                                                                             Clermont-Ferrand, April 24, 2026

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Publication of the preparatory documentation for the Annual Shareholders Meeting of May 22, 2026

The Annual Meeting of Michelin Shareholders will be held on Friday, May 22, 2026, from 9 a.m. at the Zénith d'Auvergne, 24 rue de Sarliève, 63800 Cournon d'Auvergne, Puy-de-Dôme, France.

As Michelin shares are exclusively registered shares, all shareholders receive a voting form with the main terms and conditions for participating and voting.

This document, as well as the Meeting agenda, the resolutions submitted to their approval and the preliminary notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (Official Journal of Mandatory Legal Notices) within the legal deadlines, are provided to shareholders on the website michelin.com : 2026 Annual General Meeting | Michelin.

Shareholders can consult all the documentation referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code on the above website or at the Company's headquarters.

The full event will also be broadcast live, in French and in English, on the Company's website, and the replay will remain available for a period of two years.

Investor calendar

  • April 29, 2026 Quarterly information for the three months ending March 31, 2026
  • May 22, 2026 Annual Shareholders Meeting
  • May 26, 2026 Ex-dividend date
  • May 28, 2026 Dividend payment date
  • July 27, 2026 First-half 2026 results
  • October 20, 2026 Quarterly information for the nine months ending September 30, 2026

Contact details

Investor Relations

 

investor-relations@michelin.com

 

Guillaume Jullienne

 

guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com

 

Benjamin Marcus
benjamin.marcus@michelin.com

 

Nadia Ait-Mokhtar
nadia.ait-mokhtar@michelin.com		Media Relations

 

+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22

 

groupe-michelin.service-de-presse@michelin.com

 

Individual Shareholders

 

+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05

 

Muriel Combris-Battut
muriel.combris-battut@michelin.com

 

Elisabete Antunes
elisabete.antunes@michelin.com

Attachment


Attachments

20260424 PR_Preparatory documentation AGM2026_EN
GlobeNewswire

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