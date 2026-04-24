Clermont-Ferrand, April 24, 2026

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Publication of the preparatory documentation for the Annual Shareholders Meeting of May 22, 2026

The Annual Meeting of Michelin Shareholders will be held on Friday, May 22, 2026, from 9 a.m. at the Zénith d'Auvergne, 24 rue de Sarliève, 63800 Cournon d'Auvergne, Puy-de-Dôme, France.

As Michelin shares are exclusively registered shares, all shareholders receive a voting form with the main terms and conditions for participating and voting.

This document, as well as the Meeting agenda, the resolutions submitted to their approval and the preliminary notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (Official Journal of Mandatory Legal Notices) within the legal deadlines, are provided to shareholders on the website michelin.com : 2026 Annual General Meeting | Michelin.

Shareholders can consult all the documentation referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code on the above website or at the Company's headquarters.

The full event will also be broadcast live, in French and in English, on the Company's website, and the replay will remain available for a period of two years.

Investor calendar

April 29, 2026 Quarterly information for the three months ending March 31, 2026

May 22, 2026 Annual Shareholders Meeting

May 26, 2026 Ex-dividend date

May 28, 2026 Dividend payment date

July 27, 2026 First-half 2026 results

October 20, 2026 Quarterly information for the nine months ending September 30, 2026

Contact details

Investor Relations







investor-relations@michelin.com







Guillaume Jullienne







guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com







Benjamin Marcus

benjamin.marcus@michelin.com







Nadia Ait-Mokhtar

nadia.ait-mokhtar@michelin.com Media Relations







+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22







groupe-michelin.service-de-presse@michelin.com







Individual Shareholders







+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05







Muriel Combris-Battut

muriel.combris-battut@michelin.com







Elisabete Antunes

elisabete.antunes@michelin.com

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