Westbrook Racing Partners with Holafly, the Global eSIM Provider, for the 2026 E1 Championship Season

DUBLIN, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbrook Racing announces a new partnership with Holafly, launching at the UIM E1 World Championship race in Lake Como on 24–25 April 2026. The collaboration brings together electric racing and advanced mobile technology, with a shared focus on innovation, performance, and global mobility.

Holafly, whose mission is to bring peace of mind to travelers worldwide, provides eSIM solutions that enable instant and reliable mobile data access across more than 200 destinations. By removing the uncertainty of roaming charges, physical SIM logistics and inconsistent network access, Holafly allows travelers and global teams to stay fully operational from the moment they land. As a racing team competing across multiple international venues, Westbrook Racing will integrate Holafly’s technology into its day-to-day operations to support both sporting performance and content production. As part of the partnership, the Team’s E1 RaceBird will proudly feature the Holafly logo throughout the 2026 season.

The partnership is built around two key pillars: bringing the collaboration to life through exclusive content and experiences around the team, and supporting Westbrook Racing throughout the season with reliable mobile data solutions for its traveling personnel.

This collaboration reflects the increasing importance of digital infrastructure in modern motorsport, where having access to data plays a direct role in execution, efficiency, and the ability to operate across geographies in real time. By combining electric racing with next-generation mobile solutions, the partnership creates a platform to showcase how technology contributes tangibly to team performance.

Yan Lefort, Commercial & Marketing Director of Westbrook Racing, said: “Connectivity is a fundamental component of how a modern racing team operates. This partnership with Holafly allows the Team to strengthen its operational capabilities across all race locations, while also creating authentic content that demonstrates the real impact of reliable mobile data in a global championship environment.”

Daniela Prado, Brand Director at Holafly, said: “Westbrook Racing represents the kind of environment where staying reliably online is not optional, it’s critical. This partnership shows how Holafly can support teams on the move, simplify operations across borders, and ultimately enhance performance in moments where every second counts.”

The partnership will be activated from the Lake Como race and will continue throughout the 2026 E1 Championship season, with integrated content initiatives and on-the-ground deployment across all events.

About Holafly

Holafly is the global leader in eSIMs for travelers, offering coverage in over 200 destinations. With an outstanding 4.6/5 rating on Trustpilot and more than 15 million satisfied users, it has become the preferred eSIM choice for international travelers. Its unlimited data offering ensures peace of mind anywhere in the world.

Media contact: press@holafly.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/308c8f4f-c277-448d-a54e-755db044088f