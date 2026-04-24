Tissue Engineering Market to Grow at 12.95% CAGR Reaching USD 27.59 Billion by 2031, Driven by Advances in Regenerative Medicine and Biomaterials, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the tissue engineering market size is projected to grow from USD 15.01 billion in 2026 to USD 27.59 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.95% during the forecast period (2026–2031). Growth is driven by rapid advancements in regenerative medicine and increasing demand for innovative solutions to repair or replace damaged tissues and organs. Healthcare providers and researchers are increasingly adopting tissue engineering approaches to address unmet clinical needs and improve patient outcomes. Market expansion is further supported by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, trauma-related injuries, and age-associated conditions worldwide. Tissue engineering is gaining traction across key applications, including orthopedics, skin regeneration, cardiovascular repair, and dental restoration. Additionally, the growing focus on reducing dependency on organ transplants and addressing donor shortages is accelerating interest in engineered tissues and scaffolds.

Technological advancements continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the market landscape. Innovations in biomaterials, 3D bioprinting, and stem cell technologies are enabling the development of more functional and clinically viable tissue constructs. The integration of growth factors and advanced scaffold designs is further enhancing tissue regeneration outcomes. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development, along with strategic collaborations between academic institutions and biotechnology companies, are contributing to sustained market growth.

Tissue Engineering Market Share by Region



Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising investments in biotechnology, and increasing awareness of regenerative medicine across countries such as China, India, and Japan.



North America represents a significant share of the tissue engineering market, driven by strong research infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and early adoption of advanced regenerative technologies.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, supported by increasing clinical research activities, favorable regulatory frameworks, and growing adoption of tissue-based therapies.





“The tissue engineering market reflects steady progress driven by evolving clinical needs and continued investment in regenerative approaches, with adoption shaped by practical healthcare outcomes and scalability considerations. Mordor Intelligence applies consistent, cross-verified research frameworks, offering decision-makers a more dependable view than fragmented or assumption-led analyses.” Says, Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.





Tissue Engineering Market Trends & Forecast

Advancements in 3D Bioprinting Technologies

Advances in hardware, software, and biomaterials are accelerating the path from design to clinical use. Innovations from Stanford University, Stony Brook University, the University of Pittsburgh, and the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation are enabling complex, functional tissue constructs. These developments are lowering costs, improving reproducibility, and advancing patient-specific implants beyond traditional manufacturing methods.

Growing Demand for Regenerative Therapies

Government and mission-driven funding are boosting biomanufacturing, strengthening long-term growth in the tissue engineering market. A 2024 report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine highlights strong US support alongside production challenges, while global initiatives are expanding capacity and standardization.

Tissue Engineering Market Segmentation Overview

By Application



• Clinical Information Systems (CIS)

• Electronic Health Record (EHR)

• Picture Archiving & Communication System (PACS)

• Radiology Information System (RIS)

• Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

• Other CIS Applications

• Non-clinical Information Systems (NCIS)

• Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)

• Automatic Patient Billing (APB)

• Payroll Management System

• Other NCIS

By Deployment



• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

By Service



• Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

• Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

• Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

By End User



• Healthcare Providers

• Healthcare Payers

By Geography



• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/tissue-engineering-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Tissue Engineering Market Competitive Outlook

The tissue engineering market features a mix of biotechnology companies, research organizations, and medical device manufacturers focusing on innovation in biomaterials, stem cell technologies, and tissue regeneration platforms. Market participants are investing in advanced research, strategic collaborations, and product development to strengthen their competitive positioning.

Major Companies in the Tissue Engineering Market include:

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Medtronic plc

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