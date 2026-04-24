Advanced Materials Research Report 2026: $134.03 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Materials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The advanced materials market is on an upward trajectory, projected to expand from $91.27 billion in 2025 to $98.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%. This growth is fueled by key drivers such as aerospace and defense manufacturing, industrialization, and the increasing demand for durable, high-strength materials. Further expansion of automotive production volumes and advancements in material science contribute to the bullish market outlook.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $134.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%. The forecast period anticipates key trends including the adoption of electric vehicles, increased demand for advanced medical devices, and growth in renewable energy systems. A notable shift towards lightweight and high-strength materials and a focus on material durability underscore the ongoing innovations within this sector.

The aerospace and defense industry's growth significantly impacts the advanced materials market. This sector, covering aerospace systems and defense equipment, benefits from advanced materials known for weight reduction, enhanced fuel efficiency, and structural integrity. As of 2023, the U.S. aerospace and defense industry reported sales exceeding $955 billion, a 7.1% increase, highlighting the sector's vitality in propelling market advancements.

Leading companies are investing in product innovations such as graphene-based corrosion protection. PETRONAS introduced Proshield+ in April 2023, tapping into graphene's robust properties to enhance coating durability. Graphene's unique characteristics make products more resistant to extreme environments, thus extending the lifespan of materials.

Strategic acquisitions further enrich the market landscape. Mo-Sci LLC's acquisition of 3M's Advanced Materials business in February 2023 aimed to bolster its technological capabilities and production output, expanding its market presence in sectors including healthcare and energy.

Key players in this industry include BASF SE, Dow Inc., and 3M Company, among others. With North America as the largest market region in 2025, the market also spans across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions worldwide.

The advanced materials market includes a wide range of products such as fluoropolymers, nanomaterials, and smart textiles. The economic impact is measured by the value of goods sold at 'factory gate' levels, with revenues reflecting the sales within specified geographical markets.

Scope:

By Product Type: Polymers, Metals and Alloys, Glasses, Composites

By Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect

By Application: Medical Devices, Automotive, Aerospace, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial, Power, Others

Subsegments include thermoplastics, thermosetting plastics, biopolymers, aluminum alloys, specialty metals, and more.

Key Companies: BASF SE, Dow Inc., 3M Company, Saint-Gobain, Toray Industries Inc., and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $98.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $134.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

Major Trends

Rising Adoption of Lightweight and High-Strength Materials

Increasing Demand for High-Performance Materials in Extreme Environments

Growing Use of Advanced Composites Across Multiple Industries

Expansion of Customized and Application-Specific Material Solutions

Increasing Focus on Material Durability and Lifecycle Performance

Companies Featured

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

3M Company

Saint-Gobain

Toray Industries Inc.

Teijin Limited

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Hexcel Corporation

Owens Corning

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay S.A.

Arkema S.A.

LANXESS AG

Showa Denko K.K.

Nippon Steel Corporation

Alcoa Corporation

PPG Industries Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dplzda

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