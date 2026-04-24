Clinical Trial Supplies Research Report 2026: $4.33 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Supplies Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global clinical trial supplies market is on a robust growth trajectory, expanding from $2.86 billion in 2025 to an estimated $3.1 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 8.3%. This growth has been fueled by increased clinical trial activity worldwide, the expansion of multicenter trial designs, the rise of biologics and specialty drugs, and the outsourcing trend to Contract Research Organizations (CROs). The development of cold-chain logistics has further bolstered this upward trend.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $4.33 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.7%. The forecasted growth is driven by the increasing complexity of clinical trial protocols and the expansion of decentralized and virtual trials. The industry is also focusing on patient-centric trial models and investing significantly in digital trial management tools amidst growing regulatory scrutiny across regions. Notable trends include the adoption of integrated supply chain platforms, use of temperature-controlled logistics, and adaptive packaging and labeling services.

The clinical trial supplies market's growth is significantly influenced by the rising number of registered clinical trials, reflecting a surge in global medical research activities. As of May 2023, ClinicalTrials.gov reported 437,533 registered trials, up from 399,499 in 2022. This increase underscores the essential role of clinical trial supplies in ensuring successful trials, accurate data collection, and patient safety.

Innovative technologies are being embraced by leading players in the market to transform healthcare decision-making. A prime example is Komodo Health, which launched the MapEnhance platform in April 2023. This real-world evidence technology offers deep insights into clinical events and patient data through a network of specialty data partners.

In a notable development, Myonex, a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Creapharm's pharmaceutical services in May 2024. This acquisition enhances service offerings in clinical and commercial stages for pharmaceutical and biotech firms, including those involved with Advanced Therapies. Creapharm, based in France, is renowned for its clinical packaging and distribution capabilities.

Prominent companies in the clinical trial supplies market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., IQVIA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Catalent Inc., Parexel International Corporation, ICON PLC, and several others. These companies continue to push boundaries to meet the growing demand for trial supplies in North America, the largest regional market thus far, with Asia-Pacific expected to lead future growth.

The dynamic landscape of tariffs is also shaping the market, impacting costs related to imported packaging and logistics components. This is leading to extended trial timelines and increased operational budgets in North America and Europe, but also spurring regional supply hub development and resilient sourcing strategies.

The clinical trial supplies market report, part of a series of new insights, provides comprehensive data, statistics, and analysis of market size, regional shares, and emerging trends. It offers an in-depth perspective on the current and future scenarios of the industry, addressing key areas such as logistics, packaging, and supply chain management, essential for fortifying the growth of the global clinical trial supplies market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Increasing Adoption of Integrated Supply Chain Platforms

Rising Use of Temperature-Controlled Logistics Solutions

Growing Demand for End-to-End Trial Visibility

Expansion of Adaptive Packaging and Labeling Services

Enhanced Focus on Compliance and Traceability

Report Scope:

By Services: Logistics, Storage, Supply Chain Management, Packaging, Comparator Sourcing

Clinical Phases: I, II, III, IV

Therapeutic Uses: Oncology, CNS, Cardiovascular, Infectious Disease, Metabolic Disorders, Others

End Users: Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies, CROs

Companies Featured

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

IQVIA

Eurofins Scientific SE

Parexel International Corporation

ICON PLC

Catalent Inc.

Intertek Group PLC

Recipharm AB

World Courier

Almac Group Ltd.

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Clinigen Group PLC

Movianto GmbH

Marken Limited

PCI Pharma Services

Rubicon Research Private Limited

Bionical Ltd.

Durbin PLC

SIRO Clinpharm Pvt. Ltd.

Biocair International Ltd.

Ancillare LP.

Myonex

Klifo A/S

Alium Medical Limited

ADAllen Pharma

Sharp Services LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xuwkpc

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