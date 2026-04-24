Medical Device Clinical Trials Research Report 2026: $25+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Clinical Trials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The medical device clinical trials market has experienced robust growth, from $18.07 billion in 2025 to $19.36 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 7.2%. This can be attributed to diverse factors such as medical device innovation, stringent regulatory demands, and increased hospital-based clinical research investment. By 2030, the market is forecasted to reach $25.35 billion with a CAGR of 7%, driven by factors like wearable device proliferation, regulatory scrutiny, and the adoption of remote monitoring technologies in trials. Demand for decentralized trials and real-world evidence continues to rise, alongside an emphasis on post-approval studies and adaptive trial designs.

The prevalence of chronic diseases is a significant growth driver for this market. Conditions attributed to sedentary lifestyles are escalating, necessitating advanced medical trials for effective treatment solutions. A notable statistic from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in June 2023 highlighted the global diabetes patient population exceeding half a billion, with projections reaching 1.3 billion by 2050. This underscores the essential role of medical device trials in addressing such health challenges.

Leading companies are innovating with AI in clinical protocols to enhance trial productivity and reduce costs. For instance, Risklick launched Protocol AI in January 2025, leveraging NLP and ML to optimize medical device trials. This technology has curbed the traditional protocol development time from six months significantly, reducing document preparation time by 50%.

In January 2024, eMed, a health services company, acquired Science 37 for $38 million, integrating telehealth and enhancing clinical research capacities. This merger optimizes decentralized trial technology and broadens patient access, particularly among underrepresented groups. With such strategic moves, companies are enhancing trial management and efficiency.

Noteworthy players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Stryker Corporation, Philips Healthcare, among others. In 2025, North America was the largest market region, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to experience rapid growth. Countries such as the USA, Germany, China, and India are significant contributors to this market landscape.

Tariffs have impacted trial costs, particularly for imported devices, affecting regions like North America and Europe the most. Despite higher expenses and timeline delays, tariffs have fostered local trials and increased domestic manufacturing capacities.

The medical device clinical trials market report offers a comprehensive analysis of global sizes, trends, and forecasts backed by detailed market segmentation. This includes critical data on study types like feasibility studies, pivotal trials, and post-approval studies for various medical indications such as cardiovascular, neurology, and anesthesia devices.

The market comprises revenues from entities providing trial design, regulatory consulting, and data management among others. It encompasses sales of diagnostic, therapeutic, surgical, and wearable devices, valued at factory-gate prices. This encompasses direct sales, site-selection services, and associated technological tools, excluding revenue generated from resales.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $19.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

Global Medical Device Clinical Trials Market Trends

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Increasing Adoption of Decentralized Clinical Trials

Growing Use of Real-World Evidence in Device Trials

Rising Focus on Post-Approval and Long-Term Safety Studies

Expansion of Adaptive and Hybrid Trial Designs

Increasing Demand for Regulatory-Compliant Trial Management

Markets Covered:

Study Type: Feasibility and Pilot, Pivotal, FDA PMA Application, Post-Approval Studies

Indications: Cardiovascular, Neurology, Orthopedics, Diagnostic Imaging, Respiratory Devices

Study Designs: Interventional, Observational, Expanded Access

Key Companies:Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Stryker Corporation, Philips Healthcare, among others.

Companies Featured

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

Stryker Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Baxter International

Roche Diagnostics

ICON

Intuitive Surgical

Edwards Lifesciences

Fortrea

Medidata

NAMSA

Veranex

TFS HealthScience

Avania

Parexel

Meditrial

Syneos Health

Qserve CRO

Clinius Ltd

Eclevar Medtech

1med Sa

ISS AG

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