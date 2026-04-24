Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Therapy Clinical Trials Research Report 2026: $3.4 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Therapy Clinical Trials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The RNA therapy clinical trials market is witnessing steady growth, with projections indicating an increase from $2.7 billion in 2025 to $3.4 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 4.7%. This expansion is largely driven by advancements in RNA delivery technologies, enhanced funding for rare diseases and cancer research, and the rising adoption of personalized medicine. Significant collaborations between biotech and pharma companies further bolster this growth, alongside an expanding global network for clinical trials.

The increasing incidence of infectious diseases is a major factor propelling the market. RNA-based clinical trials are integral to the development of targeted treatments for emerging pathogens, demonstrated by a reported increase in HIV cases in specific demographics, highlighting the evolving need for adaptive medical solutions.

Key market players include Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Moderna Inc., and others. Notably, in July 2023, Novartis AG acquired DTx Pharma for $1 billion, enhancing their RNA-based therapeutics pipeline through the integration of DTx Pharma's FALCON platform. This acquisition underscores the strategic emphasis on expanding capabilities in RNA-based treatments for neurological disorders.

RNA therapy innovations such as antisense oligonucleotide therapies are gaining traction, targeting specific genetic sequences for precise treatment of genetic and rare diseases. Sepul Bio's recent initiation of the LUNA Phase 2b trial for ultevursen, targeting exon 13 mutations of the USH2A gene, is a testament to the innovative efforts in this domain.

Geographically, North America was the leading region in 2025, yet Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the fastest growth. The market encompasses diverse regions, including Western and Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East, fostering a dynamic global landscape.

Tariffs have influenced the market by escalating costs for imported materials like nucleotides and specialized equipment, primarily impacting North America and Europe. However, these challenges stimulate local sourcing and innovation, nurturing the development of cost-effective RNA therapy platforms.

This market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the RNA therapy clinical trials landscape, offering insights into market size, regional shares, competitive dynamics, and emerging trends. It highlights modalities such as RNA interference, mRNA therapies, and antisense approaches, covering various therapeutic areas from oncology to neurological disorders.

The market's value includes services such as RNA therapeutic administration and genetic testing. Revenue figures are based on the geographical location of consumption, emphasizing local market dynamics irrespective of production origins.

In conclusion, the RNA therapy clinical trials market is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, increased funding, and strategic industry partnerships, presenting significant opportunities for stakeholders.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



Global Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Therapy Clinical Trials Market Trends

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Increasing Number of RNA Therapy Clinical Trials Across Therapeutic Areas

Growing Focus on Rare Disease and Anticancer RNA Therapeutics

Expansion of mRNA Vaccine and Self-Amplifying RNA Therapy Trials

Adoption of CRISPR and RNA Editing-Based Therapy Trials

Integration of Advanced Delivery Platforms and Oligonucleotide Conjugates

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Modality: RNA Interference, Antisense Therapy, Messenger RNA, etc.

Clinical Trials Phase: Phase I to Phase IV.

Therapeutic Areas: Rare Diseases, Anti-Infective, Anticancer, etc.

Subsegments and Companies Mentioned:

Subsegments include RNA Interference therapies, Antisense Therapy trials, among others.

Key companies: Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Moderna Inc., etc.

Companies Featured

Pfizer Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Moderna Inc.

BioNTech SE

Biogen Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc.

CureVac N.V.

Orna Therapeutics Inc.

Silence Therapeutics plc

ETHRIS GmbH

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc.

Avidity Biosciences Inc.

Aro Biotherapeutics Company

Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zg8ylj

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