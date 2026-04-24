Clinical Trial Software Research Report 2026: $2.5+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The clinical trial software market is poised for robust growth, projected to expand from $1.32 billion in 2025 to $1.51 billion in 2026, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. This surge is attributed to a variety of factors including the increased digitization of clinical trial processes, a growing volume of trial data, and the pressing need for real-time trial visibility. Additionally, the global expansion of clinical research activities and the availability of advanced software platforms further fuel this growth.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow to $2.53 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 13.8%. This future growth is driven by the rising adoption of virtual and decentralized trials, increased investments in SaaS-based solutions, and the integration of AI in trial workflows. Trends in this period include the expansion of remote patient monitoring, enhanced focus on data security, and the growing demand for cloud-based and AI-powered data analytics tools.

Research and development activities continue to be a catalyst for growth, emphasizing the need for innovative products across industries. The UK government's notable increase in R&D spending, up 8.2% to £17.4 billion in 2023, exemplifies this trend, propelling the demand for clinical trial software that simplifies and optimizes trial management processes.

Leading companies in the market are innovating with technologies like unified trial solutions, which enhance data collection, improve patient engagement, streamline workflows, and reduce drug development timelines. A notable example is AstraZeneca plc's introduction of Evinova in November 2023, an AI-driven platform aiding in efficient patient recruitment and trial design through predictive modeling tools.

In strategic moves, Certara Inc. acquired Formedix LLC in October 2023 to bolster its clinical trial automation capabilities, aiming to enhance data standardization and compliance processes. This acquisition underscores the industry's commitment to innovation and efficiency in trial operations.

Major players shaping the market landscape include Oracle Corporation, Veeva Systems, Medidata Solutions, Signant Health Inc., Clario Inc., and many others. These companies are pivotal in driving technological advancements and facilitating the transition to cloud-based, subscription-driven models, partly prompted by tariffs affecting on-premise IT infrastructure costs.

Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, while Europe is set to be the fastest-growing region moving forward. The study encompasses key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with specific focus on countries like China, Germany, the UK, and the USA.

The clinical trial software market report provides comprehensive statistics, segmented analyses, and insights into trends and opportunities. It serves as a vital resource for gaining a thorough understanding of the current and prospective industry scenarios, empowering stakeholders to navigate and thrive in this dynamic market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Technologies & Future Trends

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Clinical Trial Software

Rising Use of AI-Powered Data Analytics Tools

Growing Demand for Decentralized Trial Software Platforms

Expansion of Integrated EDC and CTMS Solutions

Enhanced Focus on Data Security and Compliance

Report Scope

By Deployment: On-Premises, Web-Based, Cloud-Based Clinical Trial Software, Others.

By Software: Electronic Data Capture, Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment, Electronic Informed Consent.

By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, CROs, Medical Device Manufacturers, Others.

Companies Featured

Oracle Corporation

Veeva Systems

Medidata Solutions

Signant Health Inc.

Clario Inc.

Greenphire Inc.

Medrio Inc.

Arisglobal LLC

Anju Software Inc.

ClinCapture Inc.

OpenClinica LLC

Castor

Viedoc

Clinion

OmniComm (TrialMaster)

Curebase

Clinevo

RealTime-CTMS

REDCap Cloud

Zelta

Trialytix

Florence eBinders

Dot Compliance

ClinPlus CTMS

nQuery

Jeeva Clinical Trials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/34dpee

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