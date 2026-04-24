The European market demands vehicles like this! iCAUR Unveils New Concept Car at Beijing Auto Show

BEIJING, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Beijing International Auto Show is just around the corner. Chery Group's iCAUR will make its global debut with the “To Infinity and Beyond” concept, unveiling a new concept car to the world for the first time.

The newly unveiled concept car marks the first preview of iCAUR’s next product lineup, while also reflecting the brand’s ongoing push into a more elevated and forward-looking direction.

As forecast by the Global Automotive Research Institute, the global boxy vehicle market will exceed 7.5 million units by 2030, with Europe accounting for over 30% and an annual growth rate of 18%, firmly establishing itself as the world’s core growth region. With the advancement of Europe’s carbon neutrality process and the growing popularity of the Urban Outdoor lifestyle, an unprecedented growth track has emerged in the new energy mobility sector. As a new species of next-generation new-energy boxy vehicles, iCAUR breaks inherent category perceptions and strongly defines the new global trend of mobility.

iCAUR has proven global competitiveness across Southeast Asia and the Middle East: the V23 topped Southeast Asia’s new-energy boxy vehicle sales for months, with top-tier Thai sales and international awards; the V27 became popular post-Middle East debut, building a high-end brand image. This cross-regional success strengthens its global expansion.

Building on this, iCAUR will enter Europe to lead the premium new-energy market, offering optimal solutions for outdoor enthusiasts and European families. It solves traditional off-road discomfort and urban car outdoor limitations, turning solo outdoor fun into shared family/friend experiences—achieving the "For You" to "To All" shift.

Centered on Urban Outdoor, iCAUR exceeds traditional car design: 1,000km+ range for intercity/long-distance travel, 224mm ground clearance for passability, 2,900mm wheelbase for spacious family/outdoor storage, perfectly fitting European roads. It has reliable power for rainy/mountainous terrain and simple, practical intelligent features.

With flexible modification, all-terrain reliability and minimalist design, iCAUR embeds Urban Outdoor into its DNA. As a unique new species, it brings a practical, high-quality mobility solution to Europe, leading personalized, scenario-based mobility trends.

The iCAUR 2026 International Business Summit is a key milestone for its European strategy. It will unveil Europe’s market layout, customized models and the next-generation AIMOGA robot. iCAUR will cooperate with global partners to deepen its European presence and share industry growth dividends.

Contact Person: Zeng Zhaoqing

Email: cengzhaoqing@mychery.com

Website: https://www.icaurglobal.com/

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