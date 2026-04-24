Omics-Based Clinical Trials Research Report 2026: $47.78 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The omics-based clinical trials market is on a robust growth trajectory, anticipating an increase from $31.71 billion in 2025 to $34.49 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 8.8%. This expansion is propelled by the complexity of clinical trial designs, advancements in genomic and proteomic research, demand for personalized therapies, enhanced research infrastructure, and collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to surge to $47.78 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 8.5%. Drivers include the adoption of precision medicine, increased investment in data-driven trials, AI-enhanced patient recruitment, regulatory acceptance of omics endpoints, and the demand for efficient outcomes. Key trends include biomarker-driven designs, multi-omics patient stratification, real-world evidence integration, and precision oncology expansion.

The surge in personalized medicine demand significantly contributes to the omics-based clinical trials market's growth. This approach leverages advances in genomic technologies to offer tailored disease treatments. With FDA approving 16 new personalized treatments in 2023, including oncology therapies, the momentum continues strong. Personalized medicine's increasing relevance underscores the necessity for clinical trials tailored to genetic, proteomic, and metabolic profiles, enhancing patient-specific strategies.

Innovation remains central, with companies focusing on technologies like HiFi sequencing to enhance multi-omics data analysis. Notably, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. partnered with A*STAR and Macrogen Inc. to launch a Singapore-based lab championing high-precision genomics studies. This facility bolsters personalized medicine, rare disease diagnostics, and precision oncology while facilitating regional scientific collaborations and training in next-generation sequencing.

In strategic movements, Bruker Corporation acquired Biocrates Life Sciences AG in June 2025 to enrich its multiomics solutions through metabolomics technology integration. Biocrates specializes in omics-based trial solutions, advancing standardized, reproducible workflows for life and clinical sciences research.

Leading industry players include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., and Eli Lilly and Company, among others. North America leads the market, yet Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid expansion. Global regions encompassed in market analysis include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, covering countries like the USA, China, and Germany among others.

Tariffs present challenges, hiking costs for imported sequencing tools and extending study budgets, especially affecting North America and Europe's pharmaceutical sectors. This dynamic promotes local services and regional collaborations, encouraging domestic development in analytics and clinical research.

The comprehensive omics-based clinical trials market report includes industry statistics, trends, and opportunities for growth. Covering genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics, these trials are essential across therapeutic areas like oncology and neurology. The market is characterized by revenues from services such as genomics analysis, platform sales, and bioinformatics tools.

Values are delineated as 'factory gate' values, encompassing the revenues from direct sales as well as associated services. Revenues reflect consumption values generated in specified geographies, excluding downstream supply chain resales.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $34.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Increasing Adoption of Biomarker-Driven Trial Designs

Rising Use of Multi-Omics Patient Stratification

Growing Integration of Real-World Evidence Analytics

Expansion of Precision Oncology Clinical Trials

Enhanced Focus on Data-Centric Trial Optimization

Companies Featured

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Eli Lilly and Company

Novo Nordisk A/S

BioNTech SE

IQVIA Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

ICON Public Limited Company

SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA

Eurofins Scientific SE

Syneos Health Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Parexel International Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Signios Biosciences

BioAro Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9oaqg

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