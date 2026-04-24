Rare Disease Clinical Trials Research Report 2026: $21.34 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rare Disease Clinical Trials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The rare disease clinical trials market is experiencing robust growth. From $13.3 billion in 2025, it is projected to rise to $14.65 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 10.1%. This growth is driven by the expansion of orphan drug development, regulatory incentives, specialized clinical research organizations, academia-industry collaborations, and better diagnostic identification of rare diseases.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $21.34 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.9%. Key growth factors include the increasing adoption of virtual and hybrid trials, AI-driven optimization, expansion of global networks, faster regulatory approvals, and heightened investment in R&D for rare diseases. Trends such as decentralized trial models, adaptive designs, digital patient recruitment, real-world evidence collection, and patient-focused protocols are influencing the market's direction.

Personalized medicine is a significant driver of market growth, as it tailors treatments to the genetic, lifestyle, and environmental specifics of patients. With patient-specific insights from clinical trials, the development of targeted therapies is enhanced. Notably, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported an increase in FDA-approved personalized medicines from 34% in 2022 to 38% in 2023.

Leading companies focus on client-centric innovations to deliver personalized trial designs, enhance patient engagement, and expedite the development of therapies for rare conditions. In March 2025, Evestia Clinical Limited emerged as the new identity of EMAS Pharma, signaling a strategic move to expand globally and focus on rare disease therapies.

AstraZeneca's acquisition of Amolyt Pharma in July 2024 illustrates the industry's consolidation trend. This move aims to bolster AstraZeneca's rare disease portfolio, emphasizing therapies for endocrine disorders and targeted treatments for unmet medical needs.

The industry's major players include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, and AstraZeneca plc, among others. North America led the market in 2025, with significant activity in regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and others. The countries covered include the USA, UK, Germany, China, Japan, and more.

Tariffs are affecting the market by hiking costs for imported medical equipment, impacting North America and Europe the most. These constraints are driving localized sourcing and regional infrastructure development.

The rare disease clinical trials market research report, part of a comprehensive series, offers detailed market statistics, competitor analysis, and insights into market segments and opportunities, equipping stakeholders with a comprehensive industry perspective.

Overall, the rare disease clinical trials market encompasses phase I to IV trials across therapeutic areas like oncology, cardiovascular and neurological disorders, among others. It provides vital revenues through design and protocol development, pharmacovigilance, safety, and biomarker services, impacting biotech, pharmaceutical firms, and research institutions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $14.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global



Global Rare Disease Clinical Trials Market Trends and Strategies

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Increasing Use of Decentralized Clinical Trial Models

Rising Adoption of Adaptive Trial Designs

Growing Integration of Digital Patient Recruitment Tools

Expansion of Real-World Evidence Collection

Enhanced Focus on Patient-Centric Trial Protocols

Report Scope

Phase: I, II, III, IV

Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurological, Infectious, Genetic, Autoimmune, Hematologic, Musculoskeletal Disorders

Study Design: Interventional, Observational, Expanded Access

End-User: Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes

Companies Featured

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca plc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

ICON plc

Moderna Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Parexel International Corporation

Revvity Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

TFS HealthScience

Inventiva S.A.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.

OrphAI Therapeutics Inc.

BBCR Consulting LLC

Credevo Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6b2h6s

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