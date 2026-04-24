Decentralized Clinical Trials Research Report 2026: $19.55 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The decentralized clinical trials market is experiencing significant growth, projected to soar from $8.77 billion in 2025 to $10.31 billion by 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. This expansion is driven by complexities in clinical trials, improved patient recruitment strategies, digital health tech advancements, and electronic data systems, alongside regulatory adaptability to decentralized models.

Looking ahead, projections estimate the market will skyrocket to $19.55 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.3%. Contributing factors include the acceptance of hybrid trials, demand for quicker drug development processes, the global spread of virtual trials, AI-driven optimizations, and a focus on diverse patient enrollment. Emerging trends include the uptick in remote monitoring tools, virtual platforms, wearable data collection, real-time analytics, and patient-centric designs.

The increasing reliance on telemedicine is catalyzing this market's growth. Telemedicine facilitates healthcare delivery via digital communication technologies, streamlining consultations and patient monitoring, thus reducing unnecessary face-to-face interactions. This trend is accentuated by global health mandates and social distancing efforts. For example, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that in 2023-24, telehealth usage among Australian males escalated to 83.5%, up from 78.6% in the previous year, highlighting the shifting reliance that boosts decentralized clinical trials' expansion.

Key industry players are innovating with comprehensive solutions such as all-in-one, no-code clinical trial platforms to enhance efficiency. In August 2024, Medable launched its Medable Studio, a no-code software optimizing trial setup and management, integrating patient recruitment, data collection, and analytics. This platform transforms trial dynamics, enabling rapid protocol-tailored study designs, minimizing startup times, and reducing costs.

Mainstream corporate activity includes acquisitions, exemplified by Signant Health's July 2023 acquisition of DSG Inc. This move bolstered Signant's eClinical offerings, marrying DSG's electronic data systems for augmented trial processes, culminating in improved operational outputs for sponsors and research organizations.

Prominent entities in this sector include Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Pfizer Inc., Oracle Corporation, IQVIA Holdings Inc., and Medable Inc., among others. Geographically, North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid growth. Covered regions span from Asia-Pacific to North America, with significant markets in Europe, South America, and beyond.

Industry economics are influenced by tariffs, particularly affecting the costs for importing digital trial technologies in North America and Europe and exerting pressure on device sourcing in Asia-Pacific. These tariffs heighten expenses yet simultaneously drive local production and innovation within virtual trial infrastructures.

This digital press release offers a comprehensive overview of the decentralized clinical trials market, analyzing trends, opportunities, and regional specifics, ensuring stakeholders are well-informed about current scenarios and future outlooks. This growth trajectory underscores the sector's transformative potential in utilizing digital advancements to redefine clinical research.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $10.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.3% Regions Covered Global



Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Trends and Strategies

Increasing Adoption of Remote Patient Monitoring Tools

Growing Use of Virtual Trial Platforms

Expansion of Wearable-Based Data Collection

Rising Implementation of Real-Time Trial Analytics

Enhanced Focus on Patient-Centric Trial Design

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

Companies Featured

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Labcorp Holdings Inc.

ICON Public Limited Company

Dassault Systemes SE

LEO Pharma A/S

Verily Life Sciences LLC

ProPharma

Signant Health Holding Corp.

PCM Trials

Huma Therapeutics Limited

Medable Inc.

Science 37 Inc.

Obvio Health

EmVenio Research Inc.

Grove AI Inc.

Phesi Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ov0omn

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