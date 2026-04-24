Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Research Report 2026: $21.25 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The infectious disease clinical trials market has been experiencing strong growth, with projections indicating expansion from $15.1 billion in 2025 to $16.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%. The surge during this period can be attributed to a heightened global burden of infectious diseases, increased funding for vaccine development, and the widespread adoption of digital trial management systems. The integration of AI-assisted patient recruitment and global trial decentralization are driving further growth, with market size expected to reach $21.25 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Key trends shaping the market include data-driven trial designs, decentralized trial models, and the integration of real-world evidence. Enhanced healthcare infrastructure, defined by advanced medical services and technology, is pivotal to this growth, facilitating the handle of emerging diseases, improving diagnostic and treatment facilities, and ultimately expanding trial capabilities. A notable development is the projected growth in U.S. hospitals to 6,093 by 2025, supporting robust infrastructure expansion.

Market players like Roche and Flourish Research LLC are actively advancing in this sector. Roche initiated a Phase 3 clinical trial in May 2025 for zosurabalpin, a promising antibiotic targeting CRAB, showcasing a unique mechanism without reported resistance. Flourish Research LLC's acquisition of Diablo Clinical Research LLC further underscores efforts to broaden trial capabilities and geographic reach.

The market features prominent players including GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Moderna, and others, with North America leading the region by 2025. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region moving forward. However, tariffs are impacting the market by raising costs for essential trial materials, prompting a shift toward regional infrastructure development and digital trial adoption.

Overall, the infectious disease clinical trials market comprises revenues from services such as patient recruitment, data management, laboratory testing, and regulatory compliance, among others. These services are critical for advancing trial objectives and gaining insights necessary for combating infectious diseases effectively.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $16.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



Global Infectious Disease Clinical Trials Market Trends and Strategies

Increasing Adoption of Data-Driven Trial Design

Rising Use of Decentralized Clinical Trial Models

Growing Integration of Real-World Evidence

Expansion of Adaptive Trial Methodologies

Enhanced Focus on Rapid Pathogen Response

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Companies Featured

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Pfizer Inc

Moderna Inc

Novartis AG

Sanofi S.A.

AstraZeneca plc

Merck & Co Inc

Gilead Sciences Inc

AbbVie Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Roche Holding AG

Bayer AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

CSL Limited

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Biogen Inc

Amgen Inc

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Valneva SE

Emergent BioSolutions Inc

Vir Biotechnology Inc

International AIDS Vaccine Initiative

VBI Vaccines Inc

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Shionogi & Co Ltd

Astellas Pharma Inc

Eisai Co Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Bharat Biotech International Limited

Laurus Labs Limited

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

Intellia Therapeutics Inc

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc

Excision BioTherapeutics Inc

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

ImmunityBio Inc

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc

Iterum Therapeutics plc

Spero Therapeutics Inc

Venatorx Pharmaceuticals Inc

Vaxart Inc

Immunovant Inc

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp

Genentech Infectious Diseases Unit

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7wev2z

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