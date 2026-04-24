AI-Powered Clinical Trial Site Feasibility Research Report 2026: $4.38 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI-Powered Clinical Trial Site Feasibility Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered clinical trial site feasibility market is witnessing exponential growth. Valued at $1.53 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach $1.89 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6%. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing complexity of clinical trial designs, cost pressures on drug development timelines, and the expansion of global multi-site clinical trials. The adoption of predictive analytics in trial feasibility also plays a crucial role.

Forecasts indicate that this market will continue its upward trajectory, reaching $4.38 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 23.3%. Key drivers include the adoption of decentralized clinical trials and the rising demand for rapid site activation. The use of real-world evidence in feasibility decisions and AI-enabled trial planning platforms are also significant contributors. During this period, trends such as AI-driven site selection models and cloud-based feasibility platforms will gain prominence.

The surge in clinical trials globally bolsters this market's growth. Clinical trials, crucial for evaluating the safety and efficacy of new treatments, are increasing due to heightened investments in biomedical R&D by both governmental and private entities. This upswing necessitates advanced AI-powered site feasibility tools to identify optimal trial locations, assess site abilities, and forecast enrollment success. For instance, in April 2025, 404,637 interventional trials were listed on clinicaltrials.gov, indicating a significant demand for these innovative solutions.

Leading companies in this sector are increasingly developing sophisticated AI-driven recruitment platforms to enhance operational efficiency. ObjectiveHealth's ObjectiveScreen, launched in June 2023, is a standout example, employing AI to optimize patient identification and trial outcomes. Furthermore, in February 2023, ZS Associates strengthened its industry foothold by acquiring Trials.ai, enhancing clinical trial operations.

Major industry players include Oracle Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, and IQVIA Holdings Inc., among others. Geographically, North America led the market in 2025; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to see the fastest growth in the coming years.

Tariffs pose challenges by raising costs associated with imported computing hardware and data infrastructure, affecting North American and European pharmaceutical entities. Despite this, opportunities arise as tariffs prompt regional technology partnerships and investment in localized AI software development.

In essence, AI-powered clinical trial site feasibility encompasses services and platforms leveraging advanced algorithms to enhance site selection processes. These solutions analyze extensive datasets to optimize site performance and patient recruitment, thereby streamlining feasibility operations. The market encompasses revenues from services such as site identification, predictive enrollment modeling, and risk assessment. Key stakeholders include pharmaceutical firms, academic research institutions, and healthcare organizations.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.3% Regions Covered Global



Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Clinical Trial Site Feasibility Market Trends and Strategies

Increasing Adoption of Ai-Driven Site Selection Models

Rising Use of Predictive Patient Recruitment Analytics

Growing Integration of Real-World Data in Feasibility Assessment

Expansion of Cloud-Based Feasibility Platforms

Enhanced Focus on Trial Performance Forecasting

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Report Scope

Component: Software, Services

Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

Application: Site Selection, Patient Recruitment, Protocol Design, Performance Analytics, Others

End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, CROs, Research Institutes, Hospitals, Others

Subsegments:

Software: Predictive Analytics, ML Platforms, NLP Tools, Data Visualization, CTMS Integration, RWD Analytics, RBM Software

Services: Feasibility Assessment, Site Selection, Patient Recruitment Support, Data Management, Protocol Optimization, Compliance Support, Consulting

Companies Featured

Oracle Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Labcorp Holdings Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Parexel International Corporation

ZS Associates Inc.

Veeva Systems Inc.

Verily Life Sciences LLC

Signant Health Holding Corp.

Saama Technologies LLC

Elligo Health Research Inc.

ConcertAI Inc.

Medable Inc.

Science 37 Inc.

Castor EDC Inc.

Unlearn.AI Inc.

Antidote Technologies Inc.

Deep 6 AI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qgd2iu

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