AI in Clinical Trials Research Report 2026: $54.71 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Clinical Trials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The AI in clinical trials market is witnessing robust growth, projected to surge from $9.16 billion in 2025 to $13.08 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 42.8%. This expansion is driven by increased clinical trial complexity, escalating R&D investments, and the demand for rapid drug development, alongside burgeoning clinical data volumes and the inadequacies of traditional trial methodologies.

Looking ahead to 2030, the market is expected to escalate to $54.71 billion at a CAGR of 43%. This growth is propelled by the rise of decentralized clinical trials, real-world evidence adoption, and precision medicine. Additionally, increased regulatory acceptance of AI tools and advancements in healthcare analytics bolster this trend. Key developments include AI-driven patient recruitment, predictive outcome modeling, automated data analysis, and adaptive trial design adoption.

The prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases significantly fuels the market expansion. AI's role in chronic disease management aids drug development, vital for addressing the increasing cancer cases, which Macmillan Cancer Support forecasts will rise from over 3 million in 2024 to 5.3 million by 2040 in the UK alone.

Leading industry players are capitalizing on strategic partnerships to enhance research tools, streamline workflows, and optimize patient recruitment. A notable collaboration is between a US pharmaceutical firm and Haystack Health, leveraging AI and NLP to expedite clinical trials, enhance recruitment, and reduce screen failure rates.

In April 2024, Clario augmented its AI capabilities through acquiring ArtiQ, enhancing AI-driven respiratory solutions and machine learning capabilities across clinical trial endpoints. ArtiQ's AI-powered software bolsters the diagnosis, monitoring, and optimization of respiratory trials.

Prominent companies in this space include ConcertAI Inc., Owkin Inc., AiCure Technologies Inc., Ardigen S.A., Unlearn.AI Inc., and others. North America emerged as the largest market region in 2025, with significant activity reported across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and others.

Tariffs have introduced complexity by raising costs for importing necessary tech infrastructure, affecting trial budgets across North America and Europe. However, this has catalyzed a shift towards cloud-based platforms, fostering digital trial ecosystems and local innovation.

The AI in clinical trials market report offers comprehensive insights, detailing market statistics, regional shares, competitor strategies, and industry trends. This research provides a panoramic view of the market landscape, critical for stakeholders navigating the current and future state of AI in clinical trials.

AI application in clinical trials encompasses software and services facilitating trial design, patient selection, monitoring, and more. Leveraging machine learning and other advanced technologies, AI aids in trials across oncology, neurological, cardiovascular, and other medical domains. Primary end-users include pharmaceutical firms, biotech companies, and contract research organizations.

Overall, revenue derived in this market stems from the provision of AI software solutions and related platforms, significantly impacting trial design, recruitment, data analysis, and regulatory compliance. This market's value reflects the 'factory gate' price of goods and services offered directly to consumers or through supply chains, measured in USD.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $54.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 43.0% Regions Covered Global

Global AI in Clinical Trials Market Trends and Strategies

AI Driven Patient Recruitment

Predictive Trial Outcome Modeling

Automated Clinical Data Analysis

Remote Patient Monitoring Integration

Adaptive Trial Design Adoption

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Companies Featured

ConcertAI Inc.

Owkin Inc.

AiCure Technologies Inc.

Ardigen S.A.

Unlearn.AI Inc.

PathAI Inc.

Exscientia plc

VeriSIM Life Inc.

Envisagenics Inc.

NURITAS Limited

BioSymetrics Inc.

Trials.AI Inc.

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Euretos B.V.

Saama Technologies LLC

Deep 6 AI Inc.

Medidata Solutions Inc.

Antidote Technologies Inc.

Castor EDC B.V.

TrialSpark Inc.

Phesi S.A.

CluePoints NV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v8e87f

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