Supplement to the notice of the annual general meeting issued on 7 April 2026

On 7 april 2026, the notice of the annual general meeting, to be held on 29 April 2026, was issued. The notice specifies that the proposal concerning the election of board members, including chairman and deputy chairmen, under item 5 of the agenda will be published subsequently.

Lars Nørby Johansen, who has been chairman of the board of directors of Copenhagen Airports A/S since 2014, has informed the board of directors that he will not stand for re-election at the annual general meeting. The decision not to stand for re-election has been taken in accordance with the Corporate Governance recommendations, as Lars Nørby Johansen will no longer be considered an independent board member following the annual general meeting in 2026.

The board of directors proposes that the current deputy chairman, Lars Sandahl Sørensen, who has been a member of the board of directors since 2021 be elected as the new chairman of the board of directors at the annual general meeting.

Further, the board of directors proposes as follows:

It is proposed that the current deputy chairman, Anne Louise Eberhard, is re-elected as deputy chairman.

It is proposed that the current member of the board of directors, Birgit Otto, is elected as deputy chairman

.

It is proposed that the current members of the board of directors, Anne Skovbro, Henrik Dam Kristensen and Michael Holm are re-elected as members of the board of directors.

It is proposed that Claus Jensen is elected as a new member of the board of directors.

The Ministry of Finance, as the majority shareholder, supports the Board of Directors' proposal.

All board members are considered independent in accordance with paragraph 3.2.1 of the Danish Recommendations on Corporate Governance.

Backgrounds of the proposed candidates standing for election are attached as Appendix 1.

As a result of the publication of the proposal regarding agenda item 1 of the extraordinary general meeting, the proxy and postal voting form in the Shareholder Portal and on www.cph.dk under ”Investor > General Meeting” have been updated accordingly, and shareholders are encouraged to use the updated form.

COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S

P.O. Box 74

Lufthavnsboulevarden 6

DK-2770 Kastrup

Telephone: +45 32312800

E-mail: cphpresse@cph.dk

www.cph.dk

CVR no. 14 70 72 04

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