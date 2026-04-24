Real World Evidence Solutions Research Report 2026: $4.81 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real World Evidence Solutions Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Real-World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $2.33 billion in 2025 to $2.7 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 15.9%. This upsurge is primarily driven by the increased availability of comprehensive healthcare data and the growing importance of post-market safety monitoring, bolstered by regulatory bodies' early acceptance of RWE. The market is anticipated to further escalate to $4.81 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.6%. This forecasted growth is facilitated by the integration of health data analytics in regulatory frameworks, heightened reimbursement decisions influenced by RWE, and advancements in precision medicine initiatives.

Key trends shaping the market include the adoption of AI-enabled evidence platforms and the expanded use of advanced analytics. This is matched by a growing integration of electronic health records (EHR) and claims data, fueling enhanced post-market safety surveillance. The expanding geriatric demographic is also pivotal to market growth, as this population encounters higher health risks, increasing the demand for effective healthcare solutions. According to the Population Reference Bureau, the American populace aged 65 and older is expected to rise from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050, elevating their share of the total population from 17% to 23%.

Prominent companies, such as Maxis Clinical Sciences, are pioneering RWE solutions to boost evidence-based medicine, introducing services integrating multiple real-world data sources like patient-reported outcomes and wearable device data, enhancing patient engagement and data quality. Recent strategic moves in the industry include eMed LLC's acquisition of Science 37 Holdings Inc. for $5.75 per share, aimed at improving eMed's RWE capabilities through Science 37's decentralized Metasite platform.

Leading organizations in this sector include Anthem Inc., Cegedim Health Data, Oracle Corporation, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, among others. North America remains the largest region in this market as of 2025, although Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Current geopolitical trades, particularly tariffs, are impacting the market by escalating the costs of essential data infrastructure and cloud services used extensively in healthcare data processing. These increases predominantly affect North American and European companies dependent on international digital infrastructure, while encouraging local data hosting and regional analytics development, which positively influences long-term market resilience.

Emerging RWE solutions capitalize on diverse data sources, including EHRs and patient registries, facilitating enhanced evaluation of medical treatments' safety and effectiveness in real-world settings. These services span across therapeutic areas such as oncology and cardiovascular diseases, catering to pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers aiming for regulatory approvals and post-market safety monitoring.

The RWE Solutions Market represents a vital frontier in the healthcare sector, enabling insights that inform regulatory decisions and healthcare improvements globally.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

Component: Services, Data Sets, Clinical Setting Data, Claims Data, Pharmacy Data, Patient Powered Data

Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Immunology, Other Therapeutic Areas

Application: Drug Development, Medical Device Development, Post Market Safety Monitoring

End-Users: Pharmaceutical Companies, Healthcare Providers, Payers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

Services: Consulting, Data Management, Regulatory, Analytics

Data Sets: Electronic Health Records, Patient Registries, Clinical Trials Data, Observational Study Data

Clinical Setting Data: Hospital, Outpatient, Specialty Care, Claims Data

Insurance Claims Data: Medicare/Medicaid, Commercial Claims

Prescription Data: Pharmacy Claims, Drug Utilization

Patient Powered Data: Surveys, PRO, Wearable Data

Companies Featured

Anthem Inc.

Cegedim Health Data

Clarivate PLC

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Flatiron Health Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

ICON plc

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Medpace Holdings Inc.

Optum Inc.

Oracle Corporation

PAREXEL International Corporation

PPD Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Syneos Health

Symphony Innovation LLC

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Informa PLC

Palantir Technologies

UDG Healthcare PLC

Elevance Health Inc.

Covance Consulting Ltd.

Clinipace Worldwide

Evidera Inc.

Pharmerit International

Analysis Group Inc.

HealthCore Inc.

Inovalon Holdings Inc.

KMK Consulting Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e9senr

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