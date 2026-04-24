Rat Model Research Report 2026: $2.8 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Opportunities in the rat model market include the rise of precision medicine research, gene-editing advancements, and the demand for predictive disease models. The focus on reducing trial failure rates and the growth of humanized rat platforms further drive market potential.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rat Model Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rat model market is witnessing robust growth, with projections estimating an increase from $1.75 billion in 2025 to $2.8 billion by 2030. This expansion, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%, is fueled by several key factors, including heightened investment in precision medicine, the rising need for disease prediction models, and advancements in gene-editing applications. As the focus on reducing clinical trial failure rates intensifies, the adoption of humanized rat platforms is expected to play a crucial role.

The rising demand for medicine is a significant driver of the rat model market, given their utility in facilitating research into diverse medications. Rats offer a convenient choice due to their manageable size and dietary needs. This demand is bolstered by reports such as the National Center for Biotechnology Information's 2024 statement indicating a 13.6% increase in US medicine spending, highlighting the crucial role of rat models in the biomedical ecosystem.

Major preclinical research organizations are developing specialized nephropathy rat models to accurately replicate human kidney diseases. These models enable detailed study of disease mechanisms and therapeutic evaluations. A relevant example is Physiogenex's unveiling of its IgA nephropathy rat model in October 2024, which supports targeted therapy development for kidney conditions.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market landscape. In November 2023, Denmark's Scantox A/S acquired QPS Austria GmbH to enhance its drug discovery capabilities, particularly for neurodegenerative and rare diseases. This acquisition underscores the strategic moves companies are making to bolster their research capacities.

Leading players in the industry include Genoway SA, Charles River Laboratories, Taconic Biosciences, Envigo Ltd, and others. North America held the largest share of the rat model market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region. The market dynamics are further influenced by tariffs that increase research costs and project timelines, incentivizing regional self-sufficiency in breeding and genetic testing.

The comprehensive rat model market report offers insights into industry statistics, market trends, regional shares, and competition, providing a holistic perspective essential for navigating the future of this burgeoning market. As gene-editing technologies expand and the demand for predictive models grows, the role of rat models in research continues to gain significance.

Beyond the inherent utility in preclinical research, rat models are essential for simulating human conditions, assessing treatment efficacies, and analyzing the implications of biochemical interactions. These models, encompassing knockout, inbred, and immunodeficient types, cater to diverse research needs across oncology, neurology, immunology, and toxicology.

The rat model market encompasses revenue from services like DNA preparation and genotyping, integral to the creation of knock-in or transgenic rat models. Market value reflects enterprise revenues from goods and services in specific regions, defined by USD unless otherwise noted, emphasizing direct consumption values without including supply chain resales.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$1.92 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$2.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate9.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Rat Model Key Technologies & Future Trends

  • Increasing Use of Crispr-Based Rat Models
  • Rising Demand for Immunodeficient and Humanized Rats
  • Growing Adoption of Preclinical Disease Modeling
  • Expansion of Genetic Editing Technologies
  • Enhanced Focus on Translational Research Accuracy

Report Scope:

  • Type (Knockout, Outbred, Inbred, Hybrid, Immunodeficient, Conditioned)
  • Service (Cryopreservation, Breeding, Re-derivation, Genetic Testing)
  • Application (Oncology, Neurology, Immunology, Toxicology, Others)

Companies Featured

  • Genoway SA
  • Charles River Laboratories International Inc
  • Taconic Biosciences Inc
  • Envigo Ltd
  • Janvier Labs
  • Harlan Laboratories Inc
  • Cyagen Biosciences Inc
  • Ozgene Pty Ltd
  • Beijing Biocytogen Co Ltd
  • Ingenious Targeting Laboratory
  • Mirimus Inc
  • Pharmaron Beijing Co Ltd
  • PolyGene AG
  • Shanghai Model Organisms Center Inc
  • Transgenic Inc
  • Viva Biotech Holdings
  • WuXi AppTec Co Ltd
  • Applied StemCell Inc
  • Transviragen Inc
  • Biomere
  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
  • Horizon Discovery Group PLC
  • Synthego Corporation
  • ViGene Biosciences Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wtqm3m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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                Rat Model Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Clinical Trials
                            
                            
                                Contract Research Organization
                            
                            
                                Mouse Model
                            
                            
                                Preclinical
                            
                            
                                Rat Model
                            
                            
                                Toxicology Testing
                            

                



        


    

        
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