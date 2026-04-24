Rat Model Research Report 2026: $2.8 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rat Model Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The rat model market is witnessing robust growth, with projections estimating an increase from $1.75 billion in 2025 to $2.8 billion by 2030. This expansion, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%, is fueled by several key factors, including heightened investment in precision medicine, the rising need for disease prediction models, and advancements in gene-editing applications. As the focus on reducing clinical trial failure rates intensifies, the adoption of humanized rat platforms is expected to play a crucial role.

The rising demand for medicine is a significant driver of the rat model market, given their utility in facilitating research into diverse medications. Rats offer a convenient choice due to their manageable size and dietary needs. This demand is bolstered by reports such as the National Center for Biotechnology Information's 2024 statement indicating a 13.6% increase in US medicine spending, highlighting the crucial role of rat models in the biomedical ecosystem.

Major preclinical research organizations are developing specialized nephropathy rat models to accurately replicate human kidney diseases. These models enable detailed study of disease mechanisms and therapeutic evaluations. A relevant example is Physiogenex's unveiling of its IgA nephropathy rat model in October 2024, which supports targeted therapy development for kidney conditions.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market landscape. In November 2023, Denmark's Scantox A/S acquired QPS Austria GmbH to enhance its drug discovery capabilities, particularly for neurodegenerative and rare diseases. This acquisition underscores the strategic moves companies are making to bolster their research capacities.

Leading players in the industry include Genoway SA, Charles River Laboratories, Taconic Biosciences, Envigo Ltd, and others. North America held the largest share of the rat model market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region. The market dynamics are further influenced by tariffs that increase research costs and project timelines, incentivizing regional self-sufficiency in breeding and genetic testing.

The comprehensive rat model market report offers insights into industry statistics, market trends, regional shares, and competition, providing a holistic perspective essential for navigating the future of this burgeoning market. As gene-editing technologies expand and the demand for predictive models grows, the role of rat models in research continues to gain significance.

Beyond the inherent utility in preclinical research, rat models are essential for simulating human conditions, assessing treatment efficacies, and analyzing the implications of biochemical interactions. These models, encompassing knockout, inbred, and immunodeficient types, cater to diverse research needs across oncology, neurology, immunology, and toxicology.

The rat model market encompasses revenue from services like DNA preparation and genotyping, integral to the creation of knock-in or transgenic rat models. Market value reflects enterprise revenues from goods and services in specific regions, defined by USD unless otherwise noted, emphasizing direct consumption values without including supply chain resales.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global



Rat Model Key Technologies & Future Trends

Increasing Use of Crispr-Based Rat Models

Rising Demand for Immunodeficient and Humanized Rats

Growing Adoption of Preclinical Disease Modeling

Expansion of Genetic Editing Technologies

Enhanced Focus on Translational Research Accuracy

Report Scope:

Type (Knockout, Outbred, Inbred, Hybrid, Immunodeficient, Conditioned)

Service (Cryopreservation, Breeding, Re-derivation, Genetic Testing)

Application (Oncology, Neurology, Immunology, Toxicology, Others)

Companies Featured

Genoway SA

Charles River Laboratories International Inc

Taconic Biosciences Inc

Envigo Ltd

Janvier Labs

Harlan Laboratories Inc

Cyagen Biosciences Inc

Ozgene Pty Ltd

Beijing Biocytogen Co Ltd

Ingenious Targeting Laboratory

Mirimus Inc

Pharmaron Beijing Co Ltd

PolyGene AG

Shanghai Model Organisms Center Inc

Transgenic Inc

Viva Biotech Holdings

WuXi AppTec Co Ltd

Applied StemCell Inc

Transviragen Inc

Biomere

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Horizon Discovery Group PLC

Synthego Corporation

ViGene Biosciences Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wtqm3m

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