Artificial Intelligence Clinical Trial Protocol Feasibility Tool Research Report 2026: $2.75+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence Clinical Trial Protocol Feasibility Tool Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The artificial intelligence clinical trial protocol feasibility tool market is experiencing significant growth, expanding from $0.83 billion in 2025 to $1.06 billion in 2026 at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3%. This growth is driven by increasing protocol complexity, rising trial failure rates, a greater reliance on data-driven feasibility analysis, and the expansion of global clinical research activities.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $2.76 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 27%. Key growth drivers include the demand for faster trial approvals, decentralized trial designs, expansion of AI-enabled protocol optimization platforms, cost reduction in trials, and a focus on predictive feasibility modeling. Emerging trends include the use of AI for protocol risk assessment, predictive recruitment modeling, integration of historical trial data, and cloud-based feasibility tools.

The emphasis on precision medicine is a significant growth factor, propelled by advancements in genomic sequencing and biomarker identification, which facilitate accurate and effective treatments. AI tools aid precision medicine by optimizing trial design for specific patient populations, improving accuracy and outcomes. For instance, in March 2024, Novotech reported that 43% of 217 FDA-approved oncology therapies were precision oncology treatments in 2023.

Companies such as Lokavant Inc. are at the forefront, having launched Spectrum in June 2024, the premier AI clinical trial feasibility solution. Spectrum integrates predictive analytics to enable real-time feasibility analysis and scenario evaluation, optimizing enrollment outcomes and enhancing decision-making throughout the trial lifecycle.

In strategic moves, Tempus AI Inc. acquired Deep 6 AI in March 2025 to enhance patient recruitment and AI-driven trial matching, further fostering precision medicine advancements. Key industry players include IQVIA Holdings Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Veeva Systems Inc., and Cytel Inc., among others.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. The market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with countries like Australia, China, Germany, and the USA included.

The market faces challenges from tariffs impacting costs of imported data infrastructure and software components, affecting North America and Europe the most. However, tariffs also drive regional software development and localized data infrastructure investments. The AI clinical trial protocol feasibility tool market report offers detailed insights, encompassing market size, competitive landscape, trends, and opportunities.

The key elements of AI clinical trial protocol feasibility tools are software and services, deployed via cloud-based or on-premises modes. They support various applications such as protocol design, site selection, patient recruitment, and risk assessment, serving clients including pharmaceutical companies and research institutions.

Overall, the AI clinical trial protocol feasibility tool market is characterized by its ability to enhance trial efficiency, reduce delays, and improve trial success rates through innovative and precise solutions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.0% Regions Covered Global



Global Artificial Intelligence Clinical Trial Protocol Feasibility Tool Market Trends and Strategies

Increasing Use of Ai for Protocol Risk Assessment

Rising Adoption of Predictive Recruitment Modeling

Growing Integration of Historical Trial Data

Expansion of Cloud-Based Feasibility Tools

Enhanced Focus on Trial Design Optimization

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Report Scope

Markets Covered: Software; Services

Software; Services Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based; On-Premises

Cloud-Based; On-Premises Application: Protocol Design; Site Selection; Patient Recruitment; Risk Assessment; Other Applications

Protocol Design; Site Selection; Patient Recruitment; Risk Assessment; Other Applications End-User:Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies; Contract Research Organizations; Academic and Research Institutes; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

Software: Predictive Analytics; Machine Learning; Natural Language Processing; Data Integration

Predictive Analytics; Machine Learning; Natural Language Processing; Data Integration Services:Consulting; Implementation; Training and Support; Managed Services

Companies Featured

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Veeva Systems Inc.

Tempus AI Inc.

Cytel Inc.

ArisGlobal LLC.

Saama Technologies Inc.

Norstella

ConcertAI

Komodo Health Inc.

H1 Inc.

TriNetX Inc.

ObjectiveHealth LLC

Lokavant Inc.

Inato Inc.

Clinerion Ltd.

Faro Health Inc.

Lantern Pharma Inc.

Ryght AI

BEKHealth Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kn5y8j

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