Graphene Oxide Research Report 2026: $1.03 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphene Oxide Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The graphene oxide market size has seen substantial growth and is poised for further expansion. Projected to grow from $0.28 billion in 2025 to $0.36 billion in 2026 at a 30.3% CAGR, this increase is largely due to advancements in academic research, the demand for lightweight materials, and the growth of nanotechnology research. The market size is expected to reach $1.03 billion by 2030, driven by the need for enhanced battery performance, the growing demand for electric vehicle materials, and increased investments in scalable manufacturing. Key trends expected to shape the market include the rising use in energy storage applications, advanced composites, conductive coatings, and flexible electronics.

The accelerating demand for electric vehicles (EVs) significantly contributes to the graphene oxide market's growth. As EVs continue to gain popularity due to their efficiency and lower emissions, graphene oxide becomes essential in enhancing battery performance, enabling faster charging and higher energy storage. According to the International Energy Agency, in April 2024, electric car sales surpassed 17 million globally, showcasing a 25% increase and adding 3.5 million vehicles compared to 2023. This growing demand for EVs further propels the expansion of the graphene oxide market.

Key players in the market are focusing on innovative technologies, including enhanced hydrogen barriers, which improve energy storage efficiency and material durability. In October 2024, Graphmatech AB, a Swedish company, launched its AROS Polyamide-Graphene composites that dramatically reduce hydrogen leakage, strengthening the adoption of hydrogen technologies. This innovation supports the development of scalable, cost-effective hydrogen infrastructure.

In corporate developments, Universal Matter UK Limited acquired Applied Graphene Materials UK Limited for $1.3 million in April 2023. This acquisition enhances Universal Matter's capabilities by integrating its graphene production technology with AGM's dispersion platform technologies, optimizing the production of advanced paints, coatings, and composites.

Prominent companies in the graphene oxide market include NanoXplore Inc., Dongguan Sat Nano Technology Material Co. Ltd, Stanford Advanced Materials Corporation, Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., and Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd, among others.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2025, while Europe is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The graphene oxide market sales encompass various products, including graphene oxide powder, sheets, and films, with values accounted as 'factory gate' revenues.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.0% Regions Covered Global



Global Graphene Oxide Market Trends and Strategies

Rising Use in Energy Storage Applications

Growing Adoption in Advanced Composites

Expansion of Conductive Coatings Demand

Increasing Integration in Flexible Electronics

Higher Focus on Scalable Production Methods

Companies Featured

NanoXplore Inc.

Dongguan Sat Nano Technology Material Co. Ltd

Stanford Advanced Materials Corporation

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd

Directa Plus S.p.A.

Grafoid Inc.

HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC

LAYERONE AS

Applied Graphene Materials Plc

2D Carbon Graphene Material Co.

Graphene Laboratories Inc.

GRAPHENE SQUARE INC

ACS Material LLC.

AdNano Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Global Graphene Group Inc.

First Graphene Limited

Graphenea Inc.

Talga Group Ltd.

Zentek Ltd

Cheap Tubes Inc.

Hongwu International Group Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6v8wh9

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