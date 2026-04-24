Permanent Magnet Research Report 2026: $71.68 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Permanent Magnet Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global permanent magnet market is experiencing a significant upward trend, with projections indicating a rise from $41.8 billion in 2025 to $46.8 billion in 2026, showcasing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. Key factors driving this expansion include the burgeoning demand from the automotive sector, growth in consumer electronics, an uptick in renewable energy projects, and the adoption of neodymium iron boron magnets in industrial automation.

Looking ahead, the market is set to continue its fast-paced growth, reaching an estimated $71.68 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.2%. Growth is attributed to the increasing production of electric vehicles, rising demand from medical technology sectors, and elevated aerospace and defense applications. Significant forecast trends include the development of high-performance neodymium magnets, advancements in samarium cobalt technologies, and the creation of customized magnetic solutions for industrial applications.

The automotive industry plays a pivotal role in propelling the permanent magnet market forward. These magnets, essential for electric motors, generators, and advanced driver-assistance systems, are becoming increasingly vital amid the global shift towards electric vehicles to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. The International Energy Agency reported that by 2024, electric vehicles comprised about 18% of all car sales worldwide. This growing dependence on automotive applications is a key factor driving market expansion.

On the innovation front, companies in the sector are developing earth-free permanent magnets, which eschew rare-earth elements like neodymium. In June 2024, Materials Nexus introduced MagNex, a revolutionary earth-free magnet that mitigates supply chain risks, reduces costs, and offers substantial environmental benefits, making it particularly advantageous for the electric vehicle and renewable energy industries. MagNex represents a major technological breakthrough, reducing dependencies on rare-earth elements and lowering carbon emissions.

In strategic business developments, High Street Capital, a private equity firm, acquired Adams Magnetic Products in November 2023 to accelerate organic growth, explore new markets, and foster product line expansion. The move underscores ongoing consolidation efforts within the sector, which includes noteworthy players such as Hitachi Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., and Electron Energy Corporation, along with others dominating the market landscape.

The Asia-Pacific region has established itself as the largest market player in 2025 and is expected to continue leading the charge with the fastest growth rate in the coming years. The regions contributing to this market include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and more. The market's breadth covers ceramic, injection, aluminum nickel cobalt, and flexible magnets. This diverse product range, along with related services, reflects the comprehensive market offering aimed at capturing evolving customer demands globally.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $46.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $71.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Technologies & Future Trends

Development of High-Performance Neodymium Magnets

Advancements in Samarium Cobalt Magnet Technologies

Customized Magnetic Solutions for Industrial Applications

Integration of Permanent Magnets in Consumer Electronics

Enhanced Thermal and Corrosion Resistance of Magnets

Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Type: Samarium Cobalt Magnets; Alnico Magnets; Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets

Sales Channel Type: Direct Sales; Authorized Industrial Distributors; Specialty Magnet Integrators & Solution Providers

End-Use: General Industrial; Automotive; Medical Technology; Environment and Energy; Aerospace and Defense; Consumer Electronics

Subsegments:

Samarium Cobalt Magnets: SmCo5 Magnets; Sm2Co17 Magnets

Alnico Magnets: Cast Alnico Magnets; Sintered Alnico Magnets

Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets: N35 Grade Magnets; N42 Grade Magnets; N52 Grade Magnets

Companies Featured

Hitachi Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp.

Electron Energy Corporation

Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co. Ltd.

Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Inc.

Chengdu Galaxy Magnets Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Vastsky Magnet Co. Ltd.

Adams Magnetic Products Co. Inc.

TDK Corporation

Dura Magnetics Inc.

MagnaWorks Technology Inc.

Eclipse Magnetics Ltd.

Goudsmit Magnetics Ltd.

Tengam Engineering Inc.

Bunting Magnetics Co.

Tokyo Magnetic Printing Co. Ltd.

Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Co. Ltd.

JL MAG Rare-Earth Co. Ltd.

Proterial Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pf73x4

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