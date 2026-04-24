Small Batch Farms Launches as America's Premier Online Beef Boutique for Clean, Pasture-Raised Beef

ELDON, Mo., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Batch Farms , a family-owned beef operation based outside of the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, today announced the official launch of its online beef boutique, offering consumers across the United States direct access to premium, pasture-raised, USA-raised beef and beef jerky. At a time when ultra-processed meats dominate grocery shelves, Small Batch Farms is committed to delivering something different: clean, honest protein raised the right way, in small batches, from a family that knows every step of the process.





Small Batch Farms was founded on the belief that the way food is raised matters. The farm raises and finishes its beef in carefully managed small batches, prioritizing quality over volume at every stage. Animals are pasture-raised with room to move and time to grow, grass-fed and grain-finished, resulting in a product that is noticeably different in taste, texture, and integrity.

“My dream is selling clean, healthy products to everyone in the country. There are so many companies selling ultra-processed meats, and it’s terrible. Small Batch Farms exists to change that.” — Erika Abbett, Founder, Small Batch Farms





The company's product lineup includes a curated selection of premium beef offerings, signature beef jerky, and freeze-dried beef liver treats, all crafted with the same commitment to quality. Unlike mass-market alternatives, Small Batch Farms products contain no artificial additives or fillers. The brand's flagship Small Batch Farms Beef Jerky has quickly earned a reputation among consumers who value ingredient transparency and bold, natural flavor.

Small Batch Farms is exclusively beef, a deliberate choice that reflects the family’s deep expertise and dedication to their craft. By sourcing only from trusted U.S.-based partners who share the same standards, the brand ensures that every product meeting its name is one customers can feel good about.

With the launch of its direct-to-consumer platform at smallbatchfarms.com, customers nationwide can now order premium beef subscriptions, beef jerky, and curated selections with confidence, knowing exactly where their food comes from and how it was raised.

About Small Batch Farms

Small Batch Farms is a family-owned beef company based in Eldon, Missouri, founded by Erika and Donnie Abbett. The brand specializes in pasture-raised, USA-raised, grass-fed and grain-finished beef and premium beef jerky sold directly to consumers through its online boutique. Small Batch Farms’ mission is to make clean, high-quality protein accessible to every American family, without compromises.

Media Contact

Company Name: Small Batch Farms

Media Contact: Erika Abbett

Email: contact@sbbeef.com

Website: www.smallbatchfarms.com

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