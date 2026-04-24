Phase Change Materials Research Report 2026: $4.84 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phase Change Materials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Phase Change Materials (PCMs) market is projected to accelerate significantly, growing from $2.17 billion in 2025 to $4.84 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.3%. This growth is fueled by increased investments in energy-efficient buildings, the adoption of thermal management in electric vehicles, and the expansion of cold chain infrastructure and renewable energy storage solutions. Technological advancements, particularly in encapsulation technologies, are paving the way for this dynamic market evolution.

An influential driver of this market is the growing use of renewable energy sources, requiring enhanced thermal energy storage solutions. According to the International Energy Agency, notable growth in distributed photovoltaic (PV) capacities - from 107.4 GW in 2022 to 136.2 GW in 2023 - underlines this trend, influencing the PCM market's trajectory. The increasing renewable energy demand propels advancements in PCMs utilized for efficiency improvements and sustainability goals.

Corporate innovation is at the heart of the PCM sector's expansion. Noteworthy is BioLife Solutions Inc.'s introduction in March 2023 of UltraGuard, a pioneering non-toxic, non-hazardous, -70C phase change material offering an alternative to dry ice. Such innovations underscore a growing focus on ultra-low temperature solutions designed to ensure backup temperature security and maintain biological material integrity during power outages.

Significant market movements include acquisitions aimed at consolidating strengths in thermal management technologies. In October 2024, Sunwin Industry Group Co., Ltd. acquired Outlast Technologies to merge their capabilities in proactive thermal management innovations, broadening their product offerings and fortifying global market presence.

Prominent companies in this market space include Rubitherm Technologies GmbH, PCM Products Ltd., Phase Change Energy Solutions Inc., Puretemp LLC, and Pluss Advanced Technologies Ltd. Europe leads the regional landscape, but the market's global footprint spans Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and more. Countries like the USA, China, Germany, and India represent key geographical segments driving the PCM industry.

The materials constituting this market include paraffin, nonparaffin, salt hydrates, metallic alloys, and plant-based materials. Market values, defined at 'factory gate,' include the revenues derived from sales and services by manufacturers within specified geographies. These figures emphasize the sector's global span and integral role in advancing energy solutions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.3% Regions Covered Global



Global Phase Change Materials Market Trends and Strategies

Increasing Adoption of Thermal Energy Storage Systems

Rising Use of Pcms in Building Materials

Growing Deployment in Cold Chain Packaging

Expansion of Pcm Applications in Electronics Cooling

Enhanced Focus on Energy Efficiency

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Material Type: Organic, Inorganic, Bio-Based

Encapsulation Technology: Macro, Micro, Molecular

Product: Paraffin, Non-Paraffin, Salt Hydrates, Eutectics

End-User: Building and Construction, Packaging, Textiles, Electronics, Transportation

Subsegments:

Organic: Paraffin-Based Materials, Fatty Acids, Esters

Inorganic: Salt Hydrates, Metallic Compounds, Water-Based Materials

Bio-Based: Plant-Based Materials, Animal-Based Materials, Biopolymers

Companies Featured

Rubitherm Technologies GmbH

PCM Products Ltd.

Phase Change Energy Solutions Inc.

Puretemp LLC

Pluss Advanced Technologies Ltd.

Entropy Solutions LLC

Outlast Technologies Inc.

Climator Sweden AB

Cryopak Industries Inc.

Cold Chain Technologies LLC

Phase Change Materials Products Ltd.

Henan Shijixiang Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Smart Materials Corporation

Advanced Cooling Technologies Inc.

Thermal Energy System Specialists LLC

Laird Technologies Inc.

Microtek Laboratories Inc.

Encapsys LLC

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation

Insolcorp Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a1xo9n

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