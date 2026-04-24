Specialty Carbon Black Research Report 2026: $6.98 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Carbon Black Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The specialty carbon black market is poised for significant growth, with its size projected to increase from $3.7 billion in 2025 to $4.21 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. Key factors driving this expansion include the rising demand for conductive carbon black, growth in plastic and rubber industries, and increasing applications in paints, coatings, inks, and toners. Technological advancements in furnace black production and the expansion of sustainable solutions are also pivotal to this growth.

Looking further ahead, the market is expected to reach $6.98 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 13.5%. This anticipated growth is attributed to the increasing demand for UV-protective carbon black, its application in battery electrodes, and the development of customized specialty grades. Major trends include the expansion of conductive carbon black applications, heightened use in UV protection for plastics, and the rising demand in high-performance inks and paints.

The automotive industry is a significant driver for the specialty carbon black market's expansion. The sector uses specialty carbon black extensively in tire manufacturing, automotive rubber components, conductive plastics, and coatings. A recent report by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System noted an increase in U.S. vehicle production, which underscores the burgeoning demand for specialty carbon black in the automotive sector.

Leading companies are focusing on innovation to enhance tire performance and sustainability. In March 2024, Cabot Corporation introduced the PROPEL E8 engineered reinforcing carbon black, designed to meet the challenges of electric vehicles, which are heavier and produce higher torque. This innovation highlights the market's commitment to evolving with automotive trends.

Acquisitions are also shaping the market landscape. In September 2025, Japan-based Tokai Carbon Company Limited, alongside Thai Tokai Carbon Product Co., Ltd., acquired Bridgestone Carbon Black (Thailand) Co., Ltd. for approximately USD 62.8 million. This strategic move aims to bolster Tokai Carbon's global presence by expanding its manufacturing capabilities in Southeast Asia.

Prominent players in the specialty carbon black market include Cabot Corporation, Birla Carbon, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., and Continental Carbon Company, among others. The Asia-Pacific region leads the market and is projected to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period. Key regions covered include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, and more, with countries like China, India, and USA playing pivotal roles.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Form: Granules; Powder

Grade: Conductive Carbon Black; Fiber Carbon Black; Food Contact Carbon Black

Process Type: Furnace Black; Gas Black; Lamp Black; Thermal Black

Function: Color; UV Protection; Conductive; Other Functions

Application: Plastics; Battery Electrodes; Paints and Coatings; Inks and Toners; Rubber; Other Applications

Subsegments:

Granules: Agglomerated Granules; Pelletized Granules

Powder: Low-Structure Powder; High-Structure Powder

Companies Mentioned:Cabot Corporation, Birla Carbon, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., Continental Carbon Company, and others.

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Expansion of Conductive Carbon Black Applications

Increasing Use in UV Protection for Plastics

Growth in High-Performance Inks and Toners

Rising Demand in Paints and Coatings Industry

Customized Carbon Black Grades for Specialized Industrial Use

Companies Featured

Cabot Corporation

Birla Carbon

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

Continental Carbon Company

Omsk Carbon Group

Orion Engineered Carbons

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Denka Company Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Sid Richardson Carbon and Energy Co.

Imerys Graphite & Carbon

Asbury Carbons Inc.

Black Bear Carbon B V

Nippon Pelletized Carbon Co. Ltd.

OCI Company Ltd.

Ampacet Corporation

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.

Pyrolex AG

Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd.

Atlas Organics Private Limited

Lion Specialty Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Hexing Chemical Industry

Ebory Chemical

Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/slvvpi

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