Adsorbents Industry Research Report 2026: $7.35 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adsorbents Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global adsorbents market is experiencing a robust growth trajectory. From a valuation of $5.23 billion in 2025, it is projected to increase to $5.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%. This expansion is driven by escalating activities in industrial water treatment, petrochemical refining, and pharmaceutical manufacturing, alongside rising demand for air purification and the availability of varied adsorbent materials.

Looking ahead, the adsorbents market is expected to maintain strong growth, reaching $7.35 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.9%. Key growth drivers include substantial investments in clean water infrastructure, increased carbon capture and gas separation efforts, and an expanded focus on sustainable materials. During this period, notable trends include the deployment of advanced adsorbents in water treatment, a heightened demand for gas purification solutions, and wider applications in pharmaceutical processing and packaging moisture control.

Industrialization, characterized by increased production capacity and urbanization, continues to propel the market forward. As technological innovations flourish and global demand for goods surges, especially in emerging economies, adsorbents are increasingly vital for purifying gases and liquids, ensuring product quality, optimizing processes, and adhering to environmental standards. A Statistics Canada report from July 2023 highlighted manufacturing as a strong growth sector, with a significant percentage of businesses planning to expand operations, thereby bolstering demand for adsorbents.

In response to evolving environmental regulations, key industry players are innovating with technologies like bio-based adsorbents. For example, in May 2024, Adsorbi AB introduced a cellulose-based air purification material sourced from Nordic forests, offering superior performance compared to traditional activated carbon. This innovation targets niche markets such as museums, providing reliable air quality maintenance.

Strategic acquisitions are reshaping the market landscape. In April 2024, Switzerland-based Zeochem acquired Sorbead India and Swambe Chemicals, enhancing its global manufacturing capabilities and product offerings in adsorption technologies.

Leading companies in the adsorbents market include Arkema SA, Axens SA, BASF SE, and Cabot Corporation, among others. Asia-Pacific emerged as the dominant region in 2025, with countries such as China, India, and Japan leading the charge. The market thrives on sales of products like activated alumina and polymeric adsorbents, with valuations considering factory gate values and the inclusion of related services.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global



Scope of the Report:

Types: Molecular Sieves, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Clay, and others.

Applications: Water Treatment, Air Separation, Packaging, Gas Refining, and others.

End-Users: Pharmaceutical, Commercial, Industrial, Petrochemical, and more.

Geographic Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Historical data spanning five years alongside a ten-year forecast.

Companies Featured

Arkema SA

Axens SA

BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

Clariant AG

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Graver Technologies LLC

Sorbead India

Adsorbents Carbons

Universal Carbons

Global Absorbents Pvt. Ltd.

Zeolyst International

Ashapura Minechem Ltd.

Zeotec Adsorbents Private Limited

Raj Carbon Pvt. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

PQ Corporation

Zeochem AG

Purolite Ltd.

Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd.

Lanxess AG

W. R. Grace & Co.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bna25u

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