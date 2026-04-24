INVITATION TO DFDS Q1 2026 CONFERENCE CALL

 | Source: DFDS A/S DFDS A/S

INVESTOR NEWS no. 15 - 24 April 2026
 

DFDS expects to publish the Q1 2026 report on 5 May 2026 at around 07:30 CET.

Karen Boesen, Interim CEO and CFO, will present the report on a live conference call.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.

Q1 conference call

Date:        5 May 2026

Time:        10:00 CET

Registration:        Register ahead of the call via this link. Access code is mailed after registration.

Live-streaming of the conference call is available from this link.


Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59


About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 16,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.

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