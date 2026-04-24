ANI Pharmaceuticals to Discuss First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 8, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET

PRINCETON, N.J., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2026 financial results on Friday, May 8, 2026, prior to the market open.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen P. Carey, Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Mutz, Head of Rare Disease will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the results.

To view the webcast, please click here. Links to access the webcast and conference call will also be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Company’s website at https://www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the “Investors” section. A replay of the event will remain accessible for up to one year.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit https://www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations:

Courtney Mogerley, Argot Partners

T: 646-368-8014

E: ani@argotpartners.com

Media Relations:

Argot Partners

T: 212-600-1494

E: ani@argotpartners.com