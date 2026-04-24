Lightweight Materials Research Report 2026: $264.48 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lightweight Materials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The lightweight materials market is experiencing strong growth, with projections to reach $205.61 billion by 2026, marking a CAGR of 6.6%. This growth is driven by increased automotive lightweighting, expansion in aerospace manufacturing, rising use of composites in wind energy, and demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow further, reaching $264.48 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5%. Factors contributing to this growth include the rise in electric vehicle adoption, investments in sustainable material innovation, and expansion in lightweight construction applications. Key trends include the growing use of advanced composite materials, the rising popularity of aluminum and magnesium alloys, and the expansion of high-strength metal alloys.

The electric vehicle (EV) sector significantly influences the lightweight materials market. EVs benefit from improving battery technology and charging infrastructure. Lightweight materials are crucial in reducing EV weight, enhancing battery range, and boosting performance. According to the International Energy Agency, electric vehicle sales increased by 35% from 2022 to 2023, underscoring this trend's impact on the lightweight materials market.

Industry leaders are focusing on advanced foaming technologies like supercritical fluid injection to enhance weight reduction and material efficiency. For example, in April 2024, Covestro AG launched Desmopan FLY, a thermoplastic polyurethane featuring supercritical fluid injection foaming technology, designed for lightweight and recyclable uses in footwear and consumer goods.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market. In September 2025, Kineco Group acquired TRB Lightweight Structures Ltd. to augment its global rail and mobility capabilities. This acquisition aims to advance engineered lightweight structures and amplify Kineco's presence in European transportation markets. The landscape is dominated by leading companies such as ArcelorMittal S.A., Rio Tinto Alcan Inc., Covestro AG, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. These players are investing in innovative solutions to meet the industry's demands.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $205.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $264.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Type: Metal Alloys; Composites; Polymers

Distribution Channel: Direct; Indirect

Application: Automotive; Aerospace; Wind; Marine; Electronics; Construction; Consumer Goods; Other Applications

Subsegments:

Metal Alloys: Aluminum Alloys; Magnesium Alloys; Titanium Alloys; High-Strength Steel Alloys; Beryllium Alloys

Composites: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP); Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymers (GFRP); Aramid Fiber Composites; Natural Fiber Composites; Metal Matrix Composites

Polymers: Polyethylene (PE); Polypropylene (PP); Polycarbonate (PC); Polyamide (PA); Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA); Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Composite Materials

Rising Use of Aluminum and Magnesium Alloys

Growing Demand for Lightweight Polymers in Electronics

Expansion of High-Strength Metal Alloys

Enhanced Focus on Structural Weight Optimization

Companies Featured

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Rio Tinto Alcan Inc.

Bayer AG

Henkel Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Covestro AG

Novelis Inc.

China Hongqiao Group Limited

PPG Industries Inc.

Cytec Industries Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Alcoa Corporation

Owens Corning

Huntsman Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Materion Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

SGL Carbon SE

3A Composites GmbH

Zoltek Companies Inc.

Hexion Inc.

Dead Sea Magnesium Ltd.

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vsknhw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment